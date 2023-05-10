Odyssey Retail Advisors Announces Expansion

The firm hires top retail real estate talent to lead new offices in Chicago and Miami

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Retail Advisors LLC, a leading real estate advisory firm, announced the opening of new offices in Chicago and Miami to provide additional regional support for its growing national client base. Headquartered in New York, Odyssey represents premier global retailers, major developers, and landlords within the luxury and contemporary fashion sectors.



“This expansion will further enable the Odyssey team to partner with prominent landlords and retailers in two highly competitive and diverse markets,” stated Principal and Co-founder Richard Johnson at Odyssey Retail Advisors. “We will continue to offer Odyssey’s signature insight, analytics, network and full suite of advisory services within the luxury retail environments of Chicago and Miami.”

Odyssey’s new Chicago office will be led by veteran retail advisor Sharon Kahan and business partner Amy Sider.

Sharon Kahan has nearly 30 years of experience leading urban retail and advising luxury and contemporary brands throughout Chicago’s most exclusive communities, most recently as senior vice president at CBRE. Ms. Kahan has twice been named Chicago’s ‘Retail Broker of the Year’ by the Chicago Food Depository, the most prestigious award in the city’s real estate sector. Sharon is a longstanding member of the Magnificent Mile Association and was the founder of Women in Retail Leasing, a specialty group for women in the retail real estate industry. She and her husband co-founded non-profit organization Maggie’s Place.

Amy Sider has worked in-house for developers and represented landlords and tenants on a regional and national level since 2002. She specializes in retail, mixed-use and lifestyle brands in Chicago’s major retail neighborhoods and exclusive suburbs. She joins Odyssey from CBRE, where she served as first vice president.

Bruce Koniver, Principal, and real estate veteran, will lead Odyssey’s new Miami location, along with Lee Koniver, both join from Koniver Stern Group.

Bruce Koniver has been an advisor to a multitude of prominent regional and national retailers. Mr. Koniver has represented a large number of developers where he was responsible for leasing a significant amount of their upscale retail centers such as Forum Development Group’s, Forum at Carlsbad, Sunnyvale Town Center (Sunnyvale, CA) and Forum at Prospect Park (Alpharetta, Ga.); Cousins Properties’ The Avenue East Cobb (Atlanta, Ga.), The Avenue at Palos Verdes (Palos Verdes, CA); and Taubco’s Vero Fashion Outlets (Vero Beach, FL). In addition, Bruce has been intimately involved in two of the most successful outdoor multi-use projects: North American Properties’ Avalon (Alpharetta, Ga.) and Columbia Development’s Fenton (Raleigh, NC). Bruce has also represented a collection of prestigious tenants for which he was an integral part of their real estate roll out including Wolford, Montblanc, AllBirds, William Sonoma, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Glossier, Louis Vuitton, Outdoor Voices, Tesla, and Rivian.

Lee Koniver has extensive knowledge in the South Florida market representing landlords and tenants across various service lines at the luxury level and beyond. His background has been focused on the South Florida market, where he is known to provide the highest level of service to his retail and restaurant industry clients. Some of his clients include Bodega Streetwear, Veja, Shake Shack, Alexander Wang, Le Chick, Heyday Skincare, The King Street Food Company, and Adidas.

“We are thrilled and proud to welcome talent of this caliber to the Odyssey team. Our strength in upscale retail advisory is growing exponentially with the background and expertise these teams bring to our brand,” said Rick Strauss, a Principal at Odyssey.

Charlie Koniver, Principal and Co-founder, concluded, “With the additions we are making to the Odyssey team, we are celebrating decades of deep knowledge and experience to continue our growth in each of these prominent retail markets.”

About Odyssey Retail Advisors

Odyssey Retail Advisors LLC (www.odysseyretailadvisors.com), headquartered in New York, with offices in Chicago and Miami, is a leading retail real estate advisory firm that represents premier global retailers as well as major developers and landlords. Services encompass strategic planning, site identification, in-depth market analysis and project planning, financial evaluation, negotiation, construction and design facilitation, portfolio optimization and restructuring.

Contact: Jon Lieb jlieb@30-ink.com