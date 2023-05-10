Workforce Insurance Underwriters Successfully Implements Joshu to Power New Commercial Products

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joshu, the platform to build, distribute, and grow digital insurance products, is pleased to announce that Workforce Insurance Underwriters (WIU), a managing general agent (MGA) and wholesale insurance broker with a specialized focus on independent trucking owner-operators and trucking line companies, has selected and implemented Joshu to power occupational accident, contingent liability, non-trucking liability, physical damage, and workers’ compensation coverages for the commercial trucking industry.



Working with Joshu, WIU launched and distributed five completely digital products in over 30 states in just eight weeks, thereby allowing brokers to submit business quickly and easily for the commercial trucking industry. Additionally, WIU is working with Joshu to streamline underwriting and manage any submissions requiring underwriting referral.

“WIU prides itself on staying ahead of the curve – a goal made possible by our selection of Joshu,” said James M. Obregon, president of WIU. “Thanks to this collaborative implementation, we’ve been able to launch a cutting-edge underwriting system for our customers faster than we thought would be possible. This relationship ensures innovation will continue to be the focus of both organizations moving forward.”

Joshu is an insurance product development and distribution platform that helps insurance product owners configure, launch and update products without coding. Designed for insurance professionals and packed with features accelerating product setup, Joshu’s portals and Underwriter Desk come out of the box and support the full lifecycle of a policy. Founded by technology experts experienced in selling insurance online, Joshu was purpose-built to give insurance professionals the tools needed to harness digital distribution and win new markets faster.

“The fact that we have been able to take WIU to market so quickly is an excellent demonstration of Joshu’s ability to implement technology which powers digital distribution for the insurance industry’s leaders,” said Roy Mill, CEO and co-founder of Joshu. “Their team of experienced insurance product experts is extremely knowledgeable in terms of industry processes, underwriting, and distribution, and they have been a natural fit and an excellent partner throughout.”

About Joshu

Joshu empowers insurers to launch online distribution channels quickly and independently. With Joshu, insurance professionals can set up their products and launch user-friendly portals, with less IT dependence. Founded by technology experts and insurance veterans, Joshu was designed to give insurance professionals the tools they need to harness digital distribution and go-to-market faster. Joshu is backed by top investors, Blumberg Capital, Engineering Capital, Correlation Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, and Sure Ventures. Learn more at joshuins.com.

About Workforce Insurance Underwriters (WIU)

Founded in Jacksonville, FL in 2023, James M. Obregon and his experienced team opened the doors to Workforce Insurance Underwriters with a focus on providing Owner Operator lines of insurance within the Trucking industry. With an eye for innovation and growth potential, this forward-thinking organization is actively crafting new insurance products and approaches while expanding into untapped markets. For more information, visit Workforce Insurance Underwriters at www.workforceins.com. Follow us @workforceinsurance on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

