DOM + Semrush Team Up to Reveal the Advantages of AI in Digital Marketing
Inc. 5000 Digital Marketing Agency and Leading Online Visibility SaaS Partner to Help Marketers Overwhelmed by the AI Revolution
This year, AI has gone from ‘having a moment’ to dominating the headlines daily in digital marketing. We’re excited to present the best practices we share with clients and leverage ourselves.”PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct Online Marketing (DOM) is partnering with Semrush to host an exclusive webinar titled “The AI Advantage: Unleash Your Digital Marketing Creativity and Efficiency” on May 11, 2023.
— Justin Seibert, President, Direct Online Marketing
Through this unique online gathering, marketing leaders from across the world will gain a better understanding of the remarkable potential artificial intelligence has for improving digital strategies. This webinar will open eyes to the vast number of advantages AI can bring - allowing marketers to be more creative while at the same time boosting their efficiency.
Hosted by expert speakers from both Direct Online Marketing and Semrush, this informative webinar promises to serve as a great starting point to understand what options AI can provide marketing professionals.
For anyone interested in increasing their creativity while simultaneously becoming more efficient in their day-to-day work, this webinar will be a must attend.
“Over the past six months, AI has gone from ‘having a moment’ to dominating the headlines every day in digital marketing,” said Justin Seibert, DOM’s President and Founder, who will also serve as one of the panelists of the webinar. “We’re excited to present the best practices we’re sharing with our clients and leveraging at our agency .”
This webinar is scheduled for 12:00 PM EST / 9:00 AM PST on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 and will broadcast exclusively from directom.com.
“AI is revolutionizing the way we learn, conduct research, and work,” said Fernando Angulo, Semrush’s Senior Market Research Manager. Angulo has been with Semrush since it first assembled a marketing team and will also serve as one of the webinar panelists. “Staying competitive in today’s landscape demands embracing tools like ChatGPT to exponentially increase your productivity and earnings.”
Marketing leaders and emerging professionals interested in attending the webinar should prepare to discover:
- What AI tools should be prevalent in the marketing tech stack of growing companies
- What Semrush’s research tells us about AI’s impact in all digital marketing channels
- How humans-in-the-loop are essential for a productive harmony with AI
- Ways that AI tools can improve your work and marketing strategy
Don’t want to get left behind as a marketing professional who failed to embrace the possibilities presented by working alongside AI? Then the time is now to understand what options AI can provide you to increase your creativity and simultaneously make you more efficient.
To save your seat for this webinar, please visit directom.com/ai-advantage/.
About Direct Online Marketing
Direct Online Marketing (DOM) is a top 3% Premier Google Partner and Inc. 5000 digital marketing agency founded in 2006. From our offices in the Greater Pittsburgh region, we’ve helped clients from every populated continent sell into 150+ countries. By partnering with DOM, you gain a trusted digital advisor with certified expertise and proven results.
Visit our website to schedule a free consultation and learn why we have an 85% retention even though they never have to make a long-term commitment.
About Semrush
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 95,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.
