IBCAP Expands into Europe and Middle East with the Addition of Cricbuzz as Newest Member

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) today announced that it has expanded its anti-piracy coverage to include Europe and the Middle East with the addition of Times Internet Limited, India's largest digital network and owner of Cricbuzz.



Cricbuzz, one of the world’s leading cricket content destinations, has become the official digital streaming partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the MENA, Continental Europe and Latin America regions. With exclusive streaming rights for IPL 2023 in key countries, including Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Germany, France, Italy and Sweden, cricket enthusiasts across the region can catch every thrilling moment of the tournament via digital streaming on the user-friendly Cricbuzz app. As part of the IBCAP membership offering, it will initially monitor multiple live cricket matches for the IPL 2023 tournament on behalf of Cricbuzz.

"We are thrilled to offer cricket fans across the MENA, Continental Europe and Latin America regions digital access to one of the most important tournaments in cricket, the Indian Premier League," said Pankaj Chhaparwal, CEO of Cricbuzz. "With IBCAP's support, we aim to combat unauthorized streaming and provide a great experience for our users."

“As a recognized leader in protecting cricket rights in the United States, it is a natural progression to expand that expertise into additional countries across Europe and the Middle East,” said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP. “We look forward to showcasing the significant value we bring to members, like Cricbuzz, in delivering the resources and expertise necessary in the fight against piracy.”

About IBCAP

International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy, Inc. (IBCAP) is a coalition of leading international and U.S. content owners, broadcasters and distributors representing more than 170 television channels from the U.S. and around the world. As the largest anti-piracy organization focused on illicit services offering multicultural content, the non-profit organization proactively monitors and identifies unauthorized video services, collects evidence and assists with legal actions and criminal investigations against organizations and individuals engaging in pirate activities. IBCAP coordinates with government agencies and law enforcement both in the U.S. and abroad, reports suspected infringers to the appropriate authorities, initiates investigations and promotes the prosecution of persons or companies who participate in the illegal distribution of its members’ video content. More information is available at www.IBCAP.org. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Cricbuzz

Cricbuzz is one of the world’s leading cricket content destinations owned by Times Internet. It features news, articles and live coverage of cricket matches, including videos, text commentary, player stats and team rankings. Cricbuzz also offers a mobile app. It is one of the most popular mobile apps for cricket news and scores in India. Cricbuzz had 100MN+ active users worldwide, generating 314 BN page views as of 2022. The mobile app has over 364 MN+ downloads as of Feb 2023.

