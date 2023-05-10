UPDATE: N.C. Mining Commission to meet May 10

The North Carolina Mining Commission will meet in Raleigh on May 10, 2023, beginning at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend in person, by computer or phone.

An agenda and supporting documents for both meetings will be posted prior to the meetings on the Commission website.

N.C. Mining Commission Meeting

When: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Where: Green Square Training Room, Room 1210, 217 West Jones St., Raleigh, 27603 or join virtually on Teams.

Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of the mining resources of the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.