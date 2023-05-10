Submit Release
U.S. Department of Education Announces 161 Students to be Honored as 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today announced the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

