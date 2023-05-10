Family Business Owners Urged to Call House Representatives to Join New Congressional Family Business Caucus
Family Business Owners Need to Contact Local House Members Join CaucusWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Family business owners are being urged by industry leaders to contact their Congressional representatives to join the new bipartisan Congressional Family Business Caucus.
The Congressional Family Business Caucus will hold its second meeting on May 16 here with the mission of educating members of Congress on the power of America’s 32.4 million family businesses. Family business industry advocates are urging family business owners to connect with the representatives in their districts and home states with a simple message: join the caucus now to help America’s family businesses prosper.
Representatives Jodey Arrington (R-TX), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), and Henry Cuellar (D-TX) serve as the bipartisan caucus co-chairs. It is the first Congressional caucus focused solely on the critical issues facing generationally-owned family businesses of all sizes and industries across the United States.
The Congressional Family Business Caucus is open to all members of Congress seeking to learn more about the power and size of family businesses, which account for 59 percent of the nation’s private workforce, or 83.3 million workers, representing $7.7 trillion in annual GDP.
The advantage of having a Congressional caucus is so family businesses have a voice in Congress, according to Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA, a supporter of the new caucus and an advocate for multi-generational family-owned businesses.
“We’ve been working for the growth of America’s family businesses for decades, but today our voice has greater power with this bipartisan Congressional Caucus,” Sodano said. “We applaud this development, but we need help from family business owners to contact their local representatives and urge them to join the caucus,” she said. “It is vitally important that all members of Congress understand the size and power of America’s family businesses, and the issues they face.” Soldano is also President of the Policy and Taxation Group.
Several large associations and organizations, including Family Enterprise USA and the Policy and Taxation Group, have been working with Capitol Hill leadership on the formation of this new family business-focused caucus and welcome its members, and supporting associations, to raise awareness of the issues facing family businesses on Capitol Hill.
“America’s family-owned businesses are the foundation of our economy, responsible for more than half of the country’s employment and accounting for 78% of new job creation,” said Congressmen Arrington, one of the co-chairs, about the new Caucus. “Unfortunately, business owners and entrepreneurs face numerous challenges from high inflation to labor shortages, to burdensome tax policies and regulations,” he said. “I am proud to co-lead the Congressional Family Business Caucus to promote policies that will help family-owned businesses – including our farmers, ranchers, and energy producers – thrive for generations to come.”
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes family business and job creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses, their lifetime of savings, and the issues they face running their businesses every day. The issues we fight for or against with Congress in Washington DC are high Income Tax Rates, possible elimination of Valuation Discounts, increase in Capital Gains Tax, enactment of a Wealth Tax, and the continued burden of the Estate Tax (death tax), and with the possible elimination of Step up in Basis. Family Enterprise USA represents and celebrates all sizes, and industries of family businesses and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com
To learn more about the Congressional Family Business Caucus contact:
Pat Soldano
Family Enterprise USA
+1 714-357-3140
pmsoldano@family-enterpriseusa.com