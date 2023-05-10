Leading Mobile Games Developer Lilith Games Celebrates 10th Anniversary

To commemorate the momentous milestone, Lilith Games shares a heartfelt documentary that features fans revealing the developer’s positive impact on their lives

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilith Games , a world-renowned mobile game developer, celebrated its 10th anniversary today, May 10, 2023. Recognized globally as a creator of high-quality, engaging mobile games, including Rise of Kingdoms , Dislyte , and AFK Arena , among others, Lilith Games titles are enjoyed by more than 150 million players worldwide.



To mark the occasion, Lilith Games released a company documentary featuring real-life players revealing the immensely positive impact the developer’s games have had on their lives. Including fans like Frank from Cameroon, former professional baseball player Ryosuke Hirata, AFK and Dislyte YouTubers Volkin and DaddyF2P , and two couples who met through Lilith Games releases before getting married in real-life, the profoundly moving film shows just how passionate the Lilith Games community is - online or off.

Watch the documentary:

YouTube | Download

The documentary also reminds us that whatever is happening in the world, you can always find solace in a video game. Whether you’re making life-lasting friendships in a fantasy world in Call of Dragons or teaming up to take down foes on the battlefield in Warpath , Lilith Games is championing its core values of simplicity and authenticity to unite players.

“It’s been an amazing decade of Lilith Games, and in that time, I have enjoyed a hearty mix of stories from players all over the world, and they’re always so touching to me. They made me feel games are not just for playing, but also baring meaning beyond themselves,” said Said Kenny Wang, CEO of Lilith Games. “Therefore, at this stage of Lilith Games’ 10th anniversary, I want to record all those real stories from players around the world via a most sincere way, a documentary — to share this unique key about the meaning of games.”

Lilith Games looks forward to continued success and growth in the years ahead and is grateful for the support of its players and partners. The company will continue to create games that bring joy and positivity to players worldwide and is committed to fostering a strong gaming community. As the company’s motto suggests — “Go Beyond Expectation.”

For more information about Lilith Games and its games, please visit the company's website at www.lilithgames.com .

A full press kit, including logos and the documentary, can be found here: https://uberstrategist.link/Lilith-Games-10th-Anniversary-Press-Kit .

About Lilith Games

Established in May 2013, Lilith Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (AKA “Lilith”) is devoted to creating an unprecedented gaming experience for players around the globe via engaging and diverse mobile games.

Since its founding, Lilith has developed and published a variety of acclaimed games, such as Soul Hunters, Abi: A Robot’s Tale, Rise of Kingdoms, Art of Conquest, AFK Arena, and Warpath. Lilith Games ranked 10th place in terms of global game publishing company revenue according to data from App Annie’s State of Mobile 2021 report. In addition to commercial gaming success, Lilith creates and publishes compelling independent games, including popular titles Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite and Mr. Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon. Visit www.lilithgames.com to learn more and explore Lilith’s expanding catalog of titles.

