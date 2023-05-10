BAI Opens Nominations for the 2023 BAI Global Innovation Awards

Honoring and celebrating the thinkers, doers and dreamers shaping financial services

BAI, a nonprofit independent organization that delivers the financial services industry's most actionable insights, has opened nominations for the 13th Annual BAI Global Innovation Awards. The awards are the premier innovation honor for the financial services industry, putting the boldest, smartest and most transformational work center stage. Innovations honored range from powerful new technologies to groundbreaking ways to leverage digital insights, and from customer and employee experience advances to community enrichment initiatives.

The BAI Global Innovation Awards is open to financial services organizations across the globe, including banks, credit unions, fintechs, advisors and service providers. The program provides an excellent platform for organizations to showcase their culture of innovation and to be recognized as a leader in the industry. The awards will be reviewed by the BAI Innovation Circle judges, an international panel of industry innovators and influencers.

For the second year, BAI is also collecting nominations for the BAI Rising Star Award. This award honors up-and-coming leaders in the financial services industry. Judges will look for innovative, passionate, and intellectually curious candidates who are creating a positive impact in financial services.

Winners for both the BAI Global Innovation and BAI Rising Star Awards will be recognized across social media and press releases and have the opportunity to share their innovations in BAI podcasts, webinars, and the BAI Banking Strategies Newsletter.

Past winners and finalists represent teams from around the globe. Organizations include Bank of America, Banco Popular, BMO Harris, Citizens Financial Group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Emirates NBD, Fifth Third Bank, FNB South Africa, Standard Bank, TIAA and many more.

Nominations will be accepted through June 30, 2023. Finalists will be announced in September 2023 and the winners will be recognized in October 2023. The nomination form is available at https://www.bai.org/global-innovation-awards/.

About BAI

As a nonprofit, independent organization, BAI has delivered the financial services industry's most actionable insights for more than 95 years, helping leaders make smart business decisions every day. We provide in-depth, proprietary research to more than 40 of the top US banks, support more than 2,100 financial services organizations with compliance and professional development training, provide trusted, relevant thought leadership through BAI Banking Strategies reports, podcasts and webinars, and offer specialized events and programs. For more information, visit www.bai.org.

