Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether CTI BioPharma Corp. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Sobi

MILWAUKEE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating CTI BioPharma CTIC for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Sobi. 

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/cti-biopharma-corp or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CTI BioPharma stockholders are expected to receive only $9.10 per share of common stock in an all-cash transaction, representing an implied equity value of approximately $1.7 billion. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for CTI BioPharma by imposing a significant penalty if CTI BioPharma accepts a superior bid. CTI BioPharma insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of CTI BioPharma's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for CTI BioPharma.

If you own CTI BioPharma common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/cti-biopharma-corp.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Ademi LLP  
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-cti-biopharma-corp-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-sobi-301820772.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

