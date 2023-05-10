Canon and Amazon Filed a Joint Trademark Infringement Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc. and its parent company, Canon Inc. of Japan, and Amazon.com, Inc. and Amazon.com Services LLC jointly filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington against 29 selling accounts which sold camera batteries and chargers in the Amazon store, alleging infringement of Canon's trademark rights.

Canon aggressively pursues counterfeiters in the United States and around the world to protect its customers from fake and potentially unsafe products, which unlawfully use the Canon name, as well as to protect the value, trusted reputation, and loyalty that the Canon brand has acquired over decades in producing high-quality, safe, and reliable products. Sales of counterfeit goods on e-commerce websites are increasing in proportion to the growth of the e-commerce market, and Canon and Amazon are collaborating in fighting against counterfeiters and protecting both of our customers. This joint lawsuit was filed as a part of our collaboration.

For more information about Canon’s anti-counterfeiting measures, please visit here.

For more information about Amazon’s efforts to protect brands and customers, please visit here.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

