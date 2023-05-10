Data Center Liquid Cooling Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR 22.6% during 2022 - 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need to reduce Power Usage Effectiveness pressure and operating costs are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size – USD 1.74 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 22.6%, Market Trends – Increasing focus to improve Data Center Infrastructure Efficiency” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Data Center Liquid Cooling market on a global and regional level. The Report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. The report contains the fundamentals produced and advancements by different applications Share and The latest trend gaining momentum in the market that increases awareness about the Data Center Liquid Cooling market. The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global Data Center Liquid Cooling market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of an introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis.

The global data center liquid cooling market size reached USD 1.74 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on improving Data Center Infrastructure Efficiency (DCIE) is a key factor expected to boost revenue growth of the data center liquid cooling market. Data Center Infrastructure Efficiency mainly assists in measuring the energy efficiency of a data center's Information Technology (IT) resources and equipment.

The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make a pivotal business analysis. The complete portfolios of the key companies, including their production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, growth rate, along with their business strategies and technological developments, have been discussed in the report. The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Rittal GmbH & Co.KG

Asetek

Inc

Vertiv Group Corp

Schneider Electric

DCX The Liquid Cooling Company

Iceotope Precision Immersion Cooling

Cooler Master Technology Inc.

Allied Control Inc.

Aspen Systems Inc.

COOlIT Systems

The research study also focuses on a comprehensive analysis of market trends, driving factors and constraints affecting the market growth, and opportunities for business development and expansion.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation based on types and applications.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Solution

Direct Liquid Cooling

Single-phase

Two-phase

Indirect Liquid Cooling

Single-phase

Two-phase

Services

Consulting & Design

Installation

Maintenance

Data Center Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Large Data Centers

Small and Mid-Sized Data Centers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Defense

Government

Manufacturing

Energy

Research

Others

The research study on the global Data Center Liquid Cooling market provides a complete detail-oriented assessment of this market and provides an accurate evaluation of market tendencies such as revenue estimations and shares, current market value, future market valuation, and market size over the forecast years. The report focuses on the evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Some Important Points Answered in this Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the Data Center Liquid Cooling market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the Data Center Liquid Cooling.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Major benefits of the Data Center Liquid Cooling report:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2023–2032

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market By Circulating Biomarker Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Regional Outlook

7.1. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market share By Region, 2023–2032

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

8.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

8.3. Competitor’s Positioning

8.4. Strategy Benchmarking

8.5. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Company

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Circulating Biomarker & Service Offerings

9.1.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.1.4. Financials

9.1.5. Emergen Research Insights

