Lab-on-a-chip Market Leaders : Exploring the Top 10 Lab-on-a-chip Companies in Worldwide Research by Emergen Research

Increasing prevalence of cancer and advancements in technology are key factors expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the LOC market going ahead

Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size – USD 5.74 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.6%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market size is expected to reach USD 12.85 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth is being steadily driven by increase in demand for point of care testing, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing application of genomics and proteomics in cancer research. Proteomics is widely adopted for drug discoveries and biomarker. Rise in demand for personalized medicines is further driving Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Lab-on-a-chip-based devices are the integration of several disciplines and miniaturization of laboratory procedures. These devices are branching out into additional aspects of healthcare such as stem cell, drug delivery, synthetic biology, and environmental monitoring owing to high level of integration required to develop LOC devices. Chronic diseases are on the rise globally. Rapidly increasing global geriatric population and changes in societal behavior are other factors leading to a steady increase in common and expensive long-term health problems. Adoption of lab-on-a-chip in the diagnosis of chronic diseases and infections are other major factors driving growth of the lab-on-a-chip market.

The lab-on-a-chip market is a rapidly growing industry with several key players. like 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐄𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐫, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐢𝐨-𝐑𝐚𝐝 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐀𝐠𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐀𝐛𝐚𝐱𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.are at the forefront of innovation in this field. They are developing lab-on-a-chip devices for a range of applications, including point-of-care testing, drug discovery, genomics, proteomics, and chemical analysis.

The increasing demand for personalized medicine, faster and more accurate diagnostic testing, and the development of new therapies and treatments are driving the growth of this market. Companies that invest in research and development and have a strong focus on innovation are well-positioned for future growth. As the lab-on-a-chip market continues to grow, it is expected to have a significant impact on the healthcare industry and other fields where rapid, precise, and high-throughput analysis is required.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐋𝐚𝐛-𝐨𝐧-𝐚-𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞:

𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲: commonly referred to as BD, is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures medical devices and diagnostic products. BD's product portfolio includes devices for medication management, specimen collection and testing, and surgical procedures.

𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐄𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐫, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.: is a multinational corporation that develops and manufactures a wide range of products and services for the life sciences and diagnostics markets. PerkinElmer's product portfolio includes analytical instruments, reagents, and software for drug discovery, genomics, and proteomics.

𝐁𝐢𝐨-𝐑𝐚𝐝 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬: is a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics. Bio-Rad's product portfolio includes a wide range of laboratory instruments, reagents, and software for research, clinical diagnostics, and food safety testing.

𝐀𝐠𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.: is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. Agilent's product portfolio includes analytical instruments, software, and consumables for life sciences, environmental and food testing, and chemical analysis.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: is a global leader in life sciences research and clinical diagnostics. Thermo Fisher's product portfolio includes a wide range of laboratory instruments, reagents, and software for research, clinical diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals.

𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞: is a multinational company that develops and manufactures medical devices and services for the healthcare industry. Siemens Healthcare's product portfolio includes imaging systems, laboratory diagnostics, and clinical IT systems.

𝐀𝐛𝐚𝐱𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜.:is a company that develops and manufactures point-of-care blood analysis systems for use in veterinary and human medicine. Abaxis' product portfolio includes a wide range of diagnostic tests for hematology, chemistry, and immunology.

𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬:is a global leader in diagnostics and healthcare products. Roche's product portfolio includes a wide range of laboratory instruments, reagents, and software for clinical diagnostics, research, and pharmaceuticals.

𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬: is a multinational healthcare company that develops and manufactures medical devices and diagnostic products. Abbott's product portfolio includes devices for cardiovascular and diabetes care, molecular diagnostics, and nutrition.

𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures, and markets innovative products and services to a range of industries, including healthcare. Danaher's product portfolio includes life sciences and diagnostics instruments and services, as well as industrial and environmental technologies.

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 :

future growth in industries can include advancements in technology, increased global demand, changes in government policies and regulations, and shifts in consumer behavior and preferences.In the medical devices industry, for example, the development of new technologies and innovations in medical procedures and treatments can drive growth. Increased demand for healthcare services due to an aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases can also fuel growth in this industryIn the life sciences and diagnostics markets, the increasing demand for personalized medicine and genetic testing can drive growth. The growing need for faster and more accurate diagnostic testing and the development of new therapies and treatments can also contribute to future growth.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐚𝐛-𝐨𝐧-𝐚-𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐩 (𝐋𝐎𝐂) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Software

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Microarrays

Microfluidics

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Proteomics

Genomics

Drug Discovery

Diagnostics

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Diagnostic Labs

Hospitals

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

𝐖𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

