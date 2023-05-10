Intrathecal Therapy Market Size to reach USD 2.23 Billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 7.2% - Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of cancer, multiple sclerosis and other chronic ailments is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global intrathecal therapy market size reached USD 1.11 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, stroke, brain injury, and spinal cord injury is a significant factor driving market revenue growth. Growth of the market for intrathecal drug delivery systems is expected to increase significantly over the course of the forecast timeline owing to increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide. In addition, it is expected that there would be a large increase in the number of cancer treatments and cancer-related clinical studies owing to the increasing usage of IT.

Intrathecal Therapy Market, By Product Type (Intrathecal pump, Intrathecal medications, Others), By Application (Pain Management, Spasticity Management and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Market Size – USD 1.11 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends – Increasing research and development on developing novel therapeutic approaches

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Intrathecal pump segment is expected to register the largest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Revenue of this segment is expanding as intrathecal pumps are used more frequently in a variety of surgical specialties, such as spinal surgery, anesthesia, and other operations. Infections of the intrathecal pump and spinal cord stimulator are frequently treated by removing the devices first and administering broad-spectrum antibiotics, which is then gradually followed by a reduction in antibiotic use after culture results are obtained. In addition to administering morphine to treat refractory pain, the intrathecal pump infusion system is currently used to deliver baclofen, a γ-aminobutyric acid agonist, or to treat spasticity of spinal or cerebral origin.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Medtronic Plc, Flownix Medical Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, DePuy Synthes, Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH, Smiths Group Plc, Summit Medical Group, B Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson & Company

Segmental Analysis

The global Intrathecal Therapy market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Intrathecal Therapy sector in a strategic manner.

The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Intrathecal pump

Intrathecal medications

Others

Medication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Pain Management

Spasticity Management

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

