Intrathecal Therapy Market Size to reach USD 2.23 Billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 7.2% - Emergen Research
Increasing prevalence of cancer, multiple sclerosis and other chronic ailments is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global intrathecal therapy market size reached USD 1.11 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, stroke, brain injury, and spinal cord injury is a significant factor driving market revenue growth. Growth of the market for intrathecal drug delivery systems is expected to increase significantly over the course of the forecast timeline owing to increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide. In addition, it is expected that there would be a large increase in the number of cancer treatments and cancer-related clinical studies owing to the increasing usage of IT.
Intrathecal Therapy Market, By Product Type (Intrathecal pump, Intrathecal medications, Others), By Application (Pain Management, Spasticity Management and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032
Market Size – USD 1.11 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends – Increasing research and development on developing novel therapeutic approaches
Some Key Highlights from the Report
Intrathecal pump segment is expected to register the largest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Revenue of this segment is expanding as intrathecal pumps are used more frequently in a variety of surgical specialties, such as spinal surgery, anesthesia, and other operations. Infections of the intrathecal pump and spinal cord stimulator are frequently treated by removing the devices first and administering broad-spectrum antibiotics, which is then gradually followed by a reduction in antibiotic use after culture results are obtained. In addition to administering morphine to treat refractory pain, the intrathecal pump infusion system is currently used to deliver baclofen, a γ-aminobutyric acid agonist, or to treat spasticity of spinal or cerebral origin.
Leading Players Profiled in the Report:
Medtronic Plc, Flownix Medical Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, DePuy Synthes, Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH, Smiths Group Plc, Summit Medical Group, B Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson & Company
Segmental Analysis
The global Intrathecal Therapy market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Intrathecal Therapy sector in a strategic manner.
The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Intrathecal pump
Intrathecal medications
Others
Medication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Pain Management
Spasticity Management
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
