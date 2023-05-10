Cellulose-Based Plastics Market Size Is Booming Worldwide with Share, Top Key Players Worth USD 176.5 Million in 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for cellulose-based plastics in packaging and stringent regulations to curb use of single-use plastics is driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 48.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.5%, Market Trends – Increasing environmental concerns” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cellulose-based plastics market size is expected to reach USD 176.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 17.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global cellulose-based plastics market revenue growth is driven by rising demand for cellulose acetate in electronics and food packaging applications, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global Cellulose-Based Plastics Market is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Cellulose-Based Plastics market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Cellulose-Based Plastics market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

Its panoramic view of the Cellulose-Based Plastics industry entails useful insights into the estimated Cellulose-Based Plastics market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this Industry’s keyoutcomes in the near future. Those are further intended to assist businesses involved in this sector in sound decision-making and formulating lucrative business plans. The primary addressees of this report include some of the globally renowned venture capitalists. The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global Cellulose-Based Plastics market.

The integrated cellulose-based plastics market has been gaining momentum in recent years due to the growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives to conventional plastics. Cellulose-based plastics are biodegradable and renewable, making them a sustainable choice for packaging and other applications. This market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by various factors such as increasing environmental awareness, government regulations, and advancements in technology.

To Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/668

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Cellulose-Based Plastics market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Cellulose-Based Plastics market players.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Celanese Corporation, Solvay, Daicel Chemical Industries, Mitsubishi Rayon Company Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Rayonier Advanced Materials, Sappi, Merck Millipore, and Haihang Industry

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2021, Packaging Matters and Origin Materials, Inc. announced an agreement to develop advanced packaging materials, including a next-generation Polymer Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF). Origin Materials, Inc. will leverage its patented technology which converts cellulose from sustainable wood residues into carbon negative cost-advantaged materials that reduce the need for fossil resources. The partnership will revolutionize a wider range of end products, including clothing, plastics, and textiles, among others.

Cellulose acetate is a plastic manufactured from purified natural cellulose. It has high transparency and aesthetic appeal, high mechanical strength, good resistance to chemicals, and can be produced in a range of colors. Cellulose acetate dominated other type segments in terms of revenue share in the global market in 2020 as it is widely produced and readily available.

Cellulose-based plastics are commonly used in ophthalmic goods. They are premium materials used in the production of eyeglasses, and are highly durable, resistant to change in temperature, renewable, hypoallergenic, comfortable for extended period of time, are ideal for dye absorption, and can also be crafted into various geometric forms.

Cellulose-based plastics are an alternative to traditional plastics that make up most components in electronic devices, including mobile phones and computers. The material is biodegradable, renewable, strong, and lightweight. Major demand for sustainable plastics for manufacture of components used in human–machine interface units, wearable medicalâ€healthcare systems, personalized mobile equipment, and bionic intelligent robots is also driving market growth.

Europe accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing concerns for the environment, stringent laws banning the use of single-use plastics, and increasing investment in research & development to develop advanced and more cost-effective materials and products.

Segmental Analysis

The global Cellulose-Based Plastics market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Cellulose-Based Plastics sector in a strategic manner.

The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cellulose Butyrate

Cellulose Acetate

Cellulose Propionate

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Thermoplastic

Extruded Films

Rods

Sheets

Ophthalmic Goods

Others (Toys, Sport Goods)

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Gain Access to the Complete Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cellulose-based-plastics-market

Request customization of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/668

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:



Feldspar Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/03/17/2194952/0/en/Feldspar-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-1-10-Billion-in-2028-Rising-Demand-in-Glass-and-Ceramic-Production-Applications-will-Drive-the-Industry-Growth-says-Emergen-Research.html



Omega-3 PUFA Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omega-3-pufa-market-size-to-reach-usd-11-71-billion-in-2028-increasing-use-of-omega-3-pufa-as-a-vital-component-in-infant-formula-is-a-key-factor-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-875747033.html



Liquid Fertilizer Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/20/2161615/0/en/Liquid-Fertilizer-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-3-07-Billion-by-2027-Global-Analysis-Industry-Statistics-Revenue-Demand-and-Trend-Analysis-Research-Report-by-Emergen-Research.html



Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/04/08/2207038/0/en/Molecular-Diagnostics-Point-of-Care-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-4-84-Billion-in-2027-Increasing-Prevalence-of-Infectious-Diseases-and-Rising-Demand-for-Diagnostics-Point-Of-Care-are-K.html



Hydrogen Generation Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hydrogen-generation-market-to-reach-usd-306-88-billion-in-2030-emergen-research-301714363.html



Synthetic Leather Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/synthetic-leather-market-size-to-reach-usd-80-20-billion-in-2028-increasing-awareness-regarding-the-safety-of-animals-and-the-environmental-pollution-due-to-leather-production-are-key-factors-driving-industry-growth-says-emergen-research-843709742.html



Bio-Isobutene Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bio-isobutene-market-to-reach-value-of-usd-34-68-billion-in-2028-rising-demand-from-automobile-and-aviation-sector-are-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-871543225.html



Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/implantable-cardioverter-defibrillator-market-size-to-reach-usd-8-81-billion-in-2028-surge-in-contributing-factors-such-as-obesity-and-sedentary-lifestyle-is-a-key-factor-driving-industry-growth-says-emergen-research-834227674.html



Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/02/2167921/0/en/Clinical-Decision-Support-Systems-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-2-563-7-Million-by-2028-Global-Analysis-CDSS-Industry-Statistics-Revenue-Demand-and-Trend-Analysis-Research-Report-by-Eme.html

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Trending Titles: Food Tech Market | Slam technology market

Latest Report: Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market | Cannabis Market