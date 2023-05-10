Downstream Processing Market Set to Surpass US $92.0 Billion by 2030, Report

global Downstream Processing Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Downstream Processing Market was estimated at $21.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $92.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Drivers of growth: The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, the growing popularity of single-use technologies, and advancements in bioprocessing and chromatography technologies are driving the growth of the downstream processing market.

Biopharmaceutical segment: The biopharmaceutical segment dominated the downstream processing market in 2020 and is expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period due to the high demand for biopharmaceutical products.

Chromatography segment: The chromatography segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of chromatography techniques for the separation and purification of biomolecules.

Geographical regions: North America dominated the downstream processing market in 2020 due to the presence of major biopharmaceutical companies and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of biopharmaceutical products in the region.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals: The demand for biopharmaceuticals has been increasing rapidly due to their high effectiveness and specificity in treating diseases. Downstream processing plays a crucial role in the production of biopharmaceuticals, which is driving the growth of the market.

Growing popularity of single-use technologies: Single-use technologies have gained popularity in recent years due to their cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and reduced risk of contamination. Downstream processing is increasingly adopting single-use technologies, which is driving the growth of the market.

Advancements in bioprocessing and chromatography technologies: There have been significant advancements in bioprocessing and chromatography technologies, which have led to increased efficiency and reduced processing times in downstream processing. These advancements are driving the growth of the market.

Increasing government funding for research: Governments across the world are providing funding for research in biopharmaceuticals, which is driving the growth of the downstream processing market.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases: The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases has led to an increased demand for biopharmaceuticals, which in turn is driving the growth of the downstream processing market.

Market Segmentation:

Product: The downstream processing market can be segmented by product into chromatography columns and resins, filters, membrane adsorbers, single-use products, evaporators, centrifuges, dryers, and others.

Technique: The downstream processing market can be segmented by technique into chromatography, filtration, centrifugation, membrane separation, and other techniques.

Application: The downstream processing market can be segmented by application into monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, insulin production, immunoglobulin production, enzyme production, and others.

End-user: The downstream processing market can be segmented by end-user into biopharmaceutical manufacturers, contract research and manufacturing organizations (CROs/CMOs), and academic and research institutes.

Geography: The downstream processing market can be segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Asia-Pacific witnessed the highest growth rate for the downstream processing market and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, which is attributed to rise in expenditure on healthcare and improvement in the medical and healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the key market players focus on opportunities offered by the growing demand for single-use systems in the downstream process. This system is highly cost-effective, which has gained popularity among end users. Moreover, significant growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries supplements the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

GE Healthcare

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

3M Company

Repligen Corporation

Lonza Group AG

Eppendorf AG

Corning Incorporated

Recent developments:

In January 2022, Avantor, a leading supplier of products and services to the biopharmaceutical industry, announced the acquisition of RIM Bio, a provider of purification solutions for gene therapy manufacturing, which strengthens Avantor's position in the downstream processing market.

In September 2021, Pall Corporation launched a new range of chromatography columns, the Cadence BioSMB Process System, which provides a cost-effective and high-throughput solution for the purification of biopharmaceuticals.

In September 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leading player in the downstream processing market, announced the launch of a new high-throughput chromatography system, the Thermo Scientific Vanquish Core HPLC System, which is designed to improve laboratory productivity and reduce operating costs.

