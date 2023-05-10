Five Key Features Of The Global Market Model That Will Help You Analyze Data Effectively

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is the world’s best market intelligence software which helps corporates, consultancies, and other entities to dive deep into major global markets while gaining critical industry insights to make stronger business decisions. The database offers access to 1,500,000 datasets, 5000+ global markets with metrics across 27 industries and 60 geographies.

Learn More About How The Global Market Model Can Benefit Your Business:
https://bit.ly/3mcqRgw

Five key features of the Global Market Model that will help you analyze data effectively are–

1. Market
The market tab helps you slice and dice information in a useable format. Market size is presented in terms of value and volume. Within value and volume, the platform covers consumption, production, imports and exports. Each industry is drilled down to 3-5 levels. The data can be used to identify supply demand gap analysis and compare market size of any market across any geography with 10 years historic and 10-year forecast data.

2. Companies
The companies tab helps you gain a comprehensive overview of global statistics on companies in a specific industry in terms of revenue & market share and identify competitor firms that target comparable clients and deliver similar services and goods.

3. Analytics
The analytics tab gives you the agility you need to access data on a range of diverse macro indicators across markets and geographies and accelerate the analytics process to help you make decisions with actionable information.

4. Reports
The report tab provides over 2000+ market reports covering market characteristics, historic and forecast market size and growth rates, market segmentations, regional and country breakdowns of up to sixty geographies, competitive landscapes, mergers and acquisitions, customer information, and key market trends.

5. Insights
The insights tab provides latest key market developments which helps you evaluate and assess growth opportunities accurately. Timely insights on major drivers that are shaping a particular industry are constantly updated in the market intelligence database along with insights on external factors that might affect your business, enabling you to make well-rounded business decisions to stay ahead of your competition.

Book Your Free 30 Mins Consulting Session With Our Industry Experts To Understand The Platform Better –
https://bit.ly/40IIkfq

The GMM offers you with accurate market intelligence data that has been sourced from trustworthy sources. The platform provides both an annual subscription and pay-as-you-go access for ease of use. Our customer and analyst assistance is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to ensure a seamless platform experience.

