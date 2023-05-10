BOARD MEMBER AND RISK COMMITTEE CHAIR TATIANA PECASTAING PIERRE AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Tatiana Pecastaing Pierre
Tatiana brings a robust set of experiences in risk governance, innovation, and investing to her board service, along with a deep commitment to sustainability. ”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Tatiana Pecastaing Pierre of Paris, France.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Tatiana is an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board Risk Committee for Dexia Crediop in Rome, Italy, an Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of the Investment and Audit and Risk Committees for PVI Holdings in Hanoi Viet Nam, and serves as a Senior Advisor to H+ Partners, a firm focused on investments in companies that accelerate decarbonization. She has extensive experience across sustainability, capital investments, and client engagement, with past senior executive roles at AXA Investment Managers and Hydrogen Capital Partners (HCP). Tatiana also has previous board service with AXA Rosenberg Management Ireland Limited in Dublin and AXA Funds Management SA in Luxembourg. She is a member of the French Actuary Institute, earned her DEA (diplôme d'études approfondies) from Pierre and Marie Curie University, and is a graduate of Harvard University's Advanced Management Program and ESSEC business school.
"Tatiana brings a robust set of experiences in risk governance, innovation, and investing to her board service, along with a deep commitment to sustainability," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We are thrilled to count her among our alumni and look forward to the continued extensive contributions she will make in all her work."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"I recommend this course to all directors wishing to be better equipped to support their fellow board members and the companies they serve to navigate through uncertainties," said Tatiana. "This is a very useful program covering all risk dimensions!"
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
