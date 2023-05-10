Thermal Interface Material Market Dynamics, Size, Key Highlights, Scope and Forecast to 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing focus on miniaturization of electronic devices with additional functionalities is a key factor

Thermal Interface Material Market Size – USD 3.11 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.0%, Market Trends – Surge in demand for high-speed connectivity and emergence of 5G technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the global Thermal Interface Material (TIM) market is anticipated to reach USD 7.34 billion in 2030 and post a revenue CAGR of 10.0% during the projected period. Due to the rising need for more effective and high-performing electronic devices, the integrated thermal interface material (TIM) market is expanding quickly. By filling in the microscopic spaces between two surfaces, TIM is a type of substance used to improve the heat dissipation between them. In order to prevent electronic gadgets from overheating, this helps lower their temperature. In the upcoming years, the market for TIM is anticipated to expand rapidly for a number of reasons.

The rising demand for electronic gadgets is one of the main forces behind the integrated TIM industry. The proliferation of smart gadgets and the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) have greatly raised demand for electronic equipment. As a result, there is now a greater need for effective cooling solutions, which has raised demand for TIM.

The demand for electrical device miniaturisation is another driver boosting the integrated TIM industry. There is less room for cooling systems as electrical equipment get smaller and more streamlined. TIM is a crucial element in the construction of compact electronic devices because it offers excellent cooling in a constrained area.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

To add jobs, 3M expanded its facility in Clinton, Tennessee, on January 20, 2022. By 2025, the organisation intends to invest over USD 470 million and create 600 new employment.

The phase change materials segment accounted for a notably large revenue share by product type in 2021. Phase change materials are able to provide superior temperature control between surfaces because they maintain a constant temperature at their melting point during the solid to liquid transition. Due to the rising demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly structures, phase change materials are used in construction. In order to regulate temperature fluctuations, TIM serves as a heat storage system, absorbing heat in the summer and using it in the winter. In addition, there is a need for the development of technologies using renewable energy sources due to the increase in the demand and supply energy gap brought on by rising urbanisation and the depletion of fossil fuel supplies.

Due to the fast adoption of a cashless and digital economy, which is increasing data quantities and traffic on servers and heating up component parts, the telecom segment revenue is anticipated to experience a quick revenue growth rate throughout the projection period. TIM is utilised in baseband and the remote radio head unit of a conventional base station. Many locations are deploying 5G stations, which will present chances for developments in thermal interface materials in the future. Additionally, telecom businesses around the world are concentrating on expediting the digital transformation of public and commercial sectors. For instance, on October 8, 2021, Oracle, TIM (Telecom Italia), and Noovle, TIM Group's cloud startup, teamed up to provide multi-cloud services to businesses and government agencies in Italy.

The global Thermal Interface Material market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

Some major companies in the market report include Parker Hannifin Corp, Indium Corporation, Dow, 3M, Wakefield Thermal, Inc., DuPont, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Fujipoly - Thermal Interface Materials, Momentive, Honeywell International Inc., SEMIKRON, and Linseis GmbH.

Emergen Research has segmented the global thermal interface materials market based on product type, materials, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Greases & Adhesives

Tapes & Films

Gap Fillers

Phase Change Materials

Metal-Based Thermal Interface Materials

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Silicone

Epoxy

Polyimide

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Computers

Telecom

Consumer Durables

Automotive Electronics

Medical Devices

Industrial Machinery

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Online

Offline

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Thermal Interface Material Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Thermal Interface Material market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Thermal Interface Material market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

