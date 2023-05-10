Automotive 3D Printing's Role in Manufacturing: From Prototyping to Production

Automotive 3D printing market to reach $13,022.4 Mn by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive 3D Printing Market by Component, Application, and Propulsion: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global automotive 3D printing market was valued at $1,664.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $13,022.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Europe is expected to dominate the automotive 3D printing market during the forecast period owing to presence of established automotive industry, rising demand for passenger vehicles, and investments in R&D associated with automotive 3D printing. In addition, CECIMO (European association of machine tool industries and related manufacturing technologies) has reported positive results for additive manufacturing market in Europe resulting in increased import & exports activities.

On the basis of propulsion, the automotive 3D printing market is segmented into ICE vehicles, and electric vehicles. With the introduction of electric vehicle & autonomous vehicle, surge in the demand for smaller and complex automotive parts is observed. 3D printing can aid in manufacturing complex products at a faster pace with greater accuracy through its layer by layer manufacturing process. Few automobile manufacturers have already started utilizing 3D printing technology to produce electric vehicle. For instance, in 2020, XponentialWorks collaborated with Arcimoto to design and fabricate lightweighted components using 3D printing technology to enhance performance of electric vehicles.

Based on application type, the automotive 3D printing market is segregated into prototyping, tooling, jigs & fixtures, end-use parts, and others. The application of 3D printing for manufacturing of end-use parts is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to significant time and cost reduction as compared to traditional methods. The auto manufacturers have started using 3D printing technology for developing components with complex and unusual geometries. The application of 3D printing in automotive industry is anticipated to increase in the future owing to its ability to manufacture light weight and cost effective end-use parts. Volkswagen has been utilizing 3D printing technologies for past 25 years to produce automotive parts for its vehicles.

The significant factors that impact the growth of the automotive 3D printing market include growth in need to reduce vehicle weight, production cost & development time, increase in use of 3D printing for quick prototyping & development of complex parts, and greater demand for customized automotive parts. Moreover, high initial cost and lack of expertise & skilled labors hinder the market growth. Rise in investments on R&D and technological advancements are expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 crisis has created uncertainty in the automotive 3D printing market, massive slowdown of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increased panic among the customer segments. Governments of different regions announced total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries, thereby adversely affecting the overall production and sales.

Automotive markets experienced weak demand in Europe and Asia resulting in weak printer shipments. Most 3D printing companies shifted their focus on services to assist in printing of medical equipment during the pandemic. However, some automotive manufacturers adopted additive manufacturing to overcome supply chain issues, and offer localized & decentralized production. Several market players adopted in-house 3D printing for on-demand production of tools, jigs, and fixtures.

Surge in sale of electric vehicles during the pandemic is expected to increase the demand for automotive 3D printing. 3D printing offers greater level of customization in manufacturing of electric vehicles with lighter parts to extend battery life, greater material options, improved thermal capabilities, and superior value in low-volume production with quicker speed to market.

Key Findings Of The Study

By component, the technology segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the end-use parts segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By propulsion, the electric vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global automotive 3D printing market include 3D Systems Corporation, Autodesk, Inc., Desktop Metal, Inc., EOS GmbH, General Electric Company, Hoganas AB, Materialise NV, Stratasys, Ltd., Ultimaker BV and Voxeljet AG.