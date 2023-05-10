Cloud Robotics Market Projected to Reach USD 52.15 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 25% during the Forecast Period

Reports And Data

The global cloud robotics market size was USD 6.25 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 52.15 Billion in 2032, and register a rapid revenue CAGR of 25%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cloud Robotics Market had a value of USD 6.25 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 52.15 billion by 2032, with a rapid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% during the forecast period. Key drivers of market growth include the increasing demand for automation across various industries, advancements in cloud computing technology, and the rising need for enhanced efficiency in robotic systems.

Cloud robotics has enabled the control and operation of robots through cloud-based platforms, made possible by the integration of cloud technology into robotics. This technology offers numerous advantages, including real-time data analysis, scalability, and remote accessibility. As a result, the adoption of cloud robotics is increasing across sectors such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and logistics.

The healthcare industry is a significant beneficiary of cloud robotics technology. The growing demand for telemedicine services and the need for improved patient care are contributing factors to the market's revenue growth. Cloud robotics enables real-time data analysis and remote patient monitoring, leading to better patient outcomes. Medical professionals can also perform complex procedures with greater precision and effectiveness using cloud robotics technology.

In the retail sector, cloud robotics technology is driving significant advancements. Integration of cloud robotics has facilitated the development of autonomous robots capable of tasks such as inventory management, order fulfillment, and customer service. Retailers can leverage cloud robotics to analyze consumer behavior and preferences, enhancing marketing strategies and increasing customer engagement.

The manufacturing sector is also experiencing a notable increase in the adoption of cloud robotics technology. Real-time monitoring of production processes improves productivity and reduces downtime. By utilizing cloud robotics technology, manufacturing companies can analyze data from various sources to optimize workflows and reduce costs.

Segments Covered in the Report

The global cloud robotics market can be categorized based on components into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment includes the physical components necessary for cloud robotics systems, such as sensors, actuators, and robotic platforms. Software refers to the software applications and algorithms that enable the control and operation of robots through cloud-based platforms. Services encompass the various professional and managed services related to cloud robotics implementation, maintenance, and support.

In terms of applications, the cloud robotics market finds its usage in various sectors. The industrial sector utilizes cloud robotics for automation and optimization of manufacturing processes, enhancing productivity and efficiency. The military and defense sector employs cloud robotics for applications such as surveillance, reconnaissance, and bomb disposal, enabling safer and more efficient operations.

Cloud robotics also plays a significant role in the healthcare industry, where it enhances patient care and enables remote monitoring. Real-time data analysis and remote patient monitoring capabilities provided by cloud robotics technology contribute to better patient outcomes. Additionally, cloud robotics assists medical professionals in performing complex surgeries and procedures with increased precision and effectiveness.

The agricultural sector benefits from cloud robotics through automation of farming tasks, such as planting, harvesting, and monitoring crop health. Cloud robotics enables farmers to optimize resource utilization, enhance yield, and improve overall efficiency in agricultural operations.

Strategic development:

Major players in the global cloud robotics market are implementing various strategies to maintain a competitive edge. They are engaging in activities such as mergers and acquisitions, forming strategic agreements and contracts, as well as developing, testing, and introducing more effective products. Here are some recent strategic developments in the cloud robotics market:

In 2021, Microsoft Corporation collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to establish a platform for building cloud-connected robots. This partnership aims to empower developers to create intelligent robots that can seamlessly interact with the cloud and leverage advanced cloud services.

In 2020, ABB Ltd. acquired Codian Robotics, a Netherlands-based manufacturer specializing in delta robots. This acquisition was undertaken to expand ABB's robotics portfolio and enhance its capabilities in high-speed and high-precision applications.

In 2020, Google LLC introduced its cloud robotics platform, providing developers with tools to design, test, and deploy intelligent robots. This comprehensive platform includes a suite of cloud-based tools and services that enable the creation of advanced robotics applications.

Also in 2020, Fanuc Corporation and Cisco Systems, Inc. announced a partnership to develop a cloud connectivity platform for robots. The collaboration aims to enhance the performance and capabilities of robots by harnessing the power of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

Competitive Landscape:

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

KUKA AG

Universal Robots A/S

Robotnik Automation S.L.L.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Amazon Robotics LLC

