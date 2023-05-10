78.6% Surveyed Businesses said Industrial Automation Technologies Helped them in Achieving Higher Productivity Levels
72.1% of surveyees said that industrial automation technologies would completely replace manual labor in the future.
54.9% of the surveyed companies intend to increase their budget for upgrading industrial automation technologies.”WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodFirms, an internationally recognized B2B ratings and reviews platform, recently released its new research report-"Industrial Automation Technologies: Market, Challenges, Future Growth." The survey reveals valuable insights concerning the current state of industrial automation technologies, different types of automation technologies available in the market, their key benefits, challenges, and future.
— GoodFirms
Today, most businesses are shifting to automation with the demand to cut costs, enhance quality, and expedite time to market. The manufacturing industry has become the leading automation technology adopter. The industry is effectively controlling complex machinery and processes with no human interference in redundant and hazardous procedures.
“Automation also plays a critical role in significantly diminishing the environmental impact of industrial output and leads even the notoriously carbon-intensive industries towards sustainability and green manufacturing,” says GoodFirms.
GoodFirms' research further uncovers that automated systems like automated guided vehicles, robotic arms and vision-guided robots are in demand across the manufacturing and warehousing sector due to their effectiveness and diligence in processing various repetitive operations.
GoodFirms research reveals that about 67.3% of surveyed organizations have already employed industrial automation technologies, whereas 54.9% of companies intend to increase their budget for upgrading their industrial automation technologies.
The research identifies the types of industrial automation technologies used in organizations: Around 72.4% of surveyed industries employ Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), 66.2% use Industrial robotics, 59.8% deploy integrated Artificial Intelligence-based Tools, 52.3% use cloud technology, 44.5% installed Cybersecurity, 38.6% use Automatic navigation systems, 32.1% use programmable logic controllers (PLCs), 27.4% use automated assembly machines, and 21.1% use supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA).
“Industry-specific capabilities, durability, price, reliability, compatibility with other systems, scalability, maintenance costs, green environment friendly, training requirements, availability of parts, and upgrade costs are the key driving factors affecting the adoption of Industrial automation systems and solutions,” reveals GoodFirms.
Research also highlights the top benefits of adopting industrial automation technologies, such as improved productivity, increased quality, increased safety, increased flexibility, optimum utilization of resources, minimized operational costs, increased business revenue, enhanced customer demand forecasting, mitigates supply chain disruptions, and reduced labor costs.
Initial investment costs, integration with existing technology, hiring skilled technical labor to handle equipment, training existing employees, security, and cyberattacks are the significant challenges associated while automating.
GoodFirms concludes that the market for automation technologies is expected to keep rising with the advancements in technologies such as industrial robots, IoT, AI, Big data, ML, and IIoT that have enormous prospects to improve the business processes and grow productivity.
Key Findings:
--70.4% of the surveyed participants use automation tech for data entry and processing.
--68.5% of the surveyees use industrial automation technologies for the packaging and labeling products and commodities.
--74.6% of the surveyed companies consider industry-specific capabilities as the primary factor before purchasing automation systems.
--67.5% of the surveyees emphasized the durability of the automation system they are willing to adopt.
--Industrial automation technologies and solutions can support manufacturers by decreasing downtime and producing customer-focused services.
--72.5% of the surveyees revealed that their work quality is increased through automation systems and solutions.
--65.4% of the surveyed respondents consider initial investment costs as a primary challenge of adopting industrial automation technologies.
--57.2% of the surveyees said incorporating automation technologies into existing/current technologies is a barrier to adopting them.
About Research:
GoodFirms Survey- "Industrial Automation Technologies: Market, Challenges, Future Growth" queried 295 companies worldwide to analyze how they use automation technologies in their business processes.
To read and download more research articles by GoodFirms, click here.
If you wish to participate in GoodFirms' future research studies, register your name and company details with GoodFirms.
About GoodFirms:
GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C -based B2B review and rating platform that focuses on delivering rich, original, and in-depth coverage of IT products and services to the readers. The company works with a mission to serve the B2B players. Both service seekers and service providers benefit from the reviews, ratings, and research insights delivered by GoodFirms.
Rachael Ray
GoodFirms
+1 360-326-2243
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn