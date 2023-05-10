Food Safety Testing Market to represent a significant expansion at 7.2% CAGR by 2031

Wide range of Food safety testing method and equipment are expected to boost the market growth in the foreseeable future

The growing population, rise in incidence of food frauds, the growing economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing population, rise in disposable income of consumers, rise in incidence of food frauds, the growing economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition, and enhanced food safety testing drive the food safety testing market growth. However, a lack of necessary infrastructure for food safety control in the developing or poor nations, and a lack of communication between players in food safety testing market and their clients hinders the global market growth. On the other hand, introduction of new and cutting-edge techniques in food safety testing and various regulations on food safety, particularly in the developed economies will present new growth opportunities for the global food safety testing market in the coming years.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5033

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟖.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟑𝟕.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

The food sample must undergo a number of tests, including those for food allergens, food chemicals, food contact tests, food contaminants, nutritional analysis & testing, GMOs, melamine contamination, microbiological tests, spiral plating for bacterial count, and others, to ensure that the food product is safe tends to be one of the food safety testing market trends to seek clients faith across the globe. Since each test is different and complex in nature, well-equipped laboratories with effective human, technological, and material resources are needed to execute such tests on every food sample.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are ALS Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bureau Veritas SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., PCAS Labs, SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and TUV SUD AG.

Various regulations on food safety particularly in the developed economies, growth in instances of food fraud, and rise in economically motivated adulteration (EMA), owing to high competition among food producers, drive the food safety testing market opportunities.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (171 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/217f249d82c4fa2831262ad05a2b117b

Based on technology, the PCR-based assay segment grabbed the highest share of nearly half of the overall food safety testing market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance in 2031. Moreover, the same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2031. Polymerase chain reaction technology is used by the agricultural biotechnology sector at various stages of the product development. The approach is primarily used to assess the amount of genetically modified material contained in a product or verify the presence or absence of genetically modified material in a sample of the product.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

The Food safety testing industry is segmented on the basis of type, food-tested, technology, and region. By type, the market is categorized into pathogen, genetically modified organism (GMO), chemical and toxin and others. On the basis of food-tested, the food safety testing market is fragmented into meat & meat product, dairy & dairy product, cereals, grains, & pulses, processed food, and others. As per the technology, the market is divided into agar culturing, PCR-based assay, immunoassay-based and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia Argentina and the rest of LAMEA).

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5033

These circumstances might not be suitable in undeveloped and developing countries. In addition, exporting these resources is an expensive endeavor as mastering these approaches calls for reliable institutions & infrastructure. The market's expansion is constrained by all of these issues in the food safety testing market forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

--> On the basis of technology, the PCR-based assay segment is estimated to witness a significant growth in the food safety testing market analysis, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

--> On the basis of food-tested, the processed food segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

--> On the basis of type, pathogen segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

--> On the basis of region, North America was the dominant region in 2021, occupying a major share of the food safety testing industry.

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Food away from home Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-away-from-home-market-A31829

South Africa Food Safety Testing Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/south-africa-food-safety-testing-market

Thai Cuisine Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/thai-cuisine-market-A11006

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.