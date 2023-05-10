Mirrored Glass Market Size, Industry & Landscape Outlook, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2030

Reports And Data

Mirrored Glass Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the global market for mirrored glass will experience a consistent revenue compound annual growth rate. The growth in revenue of the mirrored glass market is expected to be driven by increased applications in commercial and residential construction, textile industry, and scientific equipment.

Mirrored glass, also known as silvered glass, has a metal reflective coating made up of silver, aluminum, chrome, or gold, and is sealed with a protective layer to prevent glass shattering. Due to its flexibility, mirrored glass is used in drill holes and has a long-lasting installation.

Mirrored glass is a crucial solution for architectural needs and allows sufficient light to enter spaces. Advanced mirrored glasses are used to create monitors and displays, and the superior technology with features such as optical thin-film magnetron coating has led to new innovations that provide true-to-source color reflection. The high-quality coatings offer high durability and abrasion resistance, and the Ultraviolet (UV) transmission is reduced to zero, which has contributed to increased demand and revenue growth in the market.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

• Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

• Pilkington

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• PGG

• Guardian Industrial

• Optical Coatings

• JNS

• Bear Glass

• Jin Jing Group

• Xinyi Glass

• CSG Holding

• FARUN

• Anquan Industry

• Kibing Group

• Ancai Hi-tech Co., Ltd.

• Yaohua Pilkington Glass

Advantages of Mirrored Glass Market

The mirrored glass market offers several advantages.

Firstly, mirrored glass has a reflective coating that allows for sufficient light to enter spaces, making it an ideal solution for architectural needs.

Secondly, the flexibility of mirrored glass allows it to be used in drill holes, and it has a long-lasting installation.

Thirdly, advanced mirrored glasses are used in monitors and displays, and the superior technology with features such as optical thin-film magnetron coating has led to new innovations that provide true-to-source color reflection.

Fourthly, the high-quality coatings offer high durability and abrasion resistance, and the Ultraviolet (UV) transmission is reduced to zero, making them suitable for use in scientific equipment.

Finally, the increased applications of mirrored glass in commercial and residential constructions, textile industry, and scientific equipment are expected to drive revenue growth in the mirrored glass market over the forecast period.

The global mirrored glass market has been segmented as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Plate Glass

• Curved Glass

Application/End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Residential construction industry

• Commercial construction industry

• Electronics and electrical

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• The Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

