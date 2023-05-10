Veriff Partners with Tallinn University for Remote Student Enrollment Globally
Identity verification capability enables Tallinn University to securely verify international students from Singapore applying for their programsNEW YORK, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced its partnership with Tallinn University Social Entrepreneurship MA academic program (SEMA). 90% of the students are international for the remote academic program. The university uses online identity verification for the online application program to ensure students are who they say they are.
The two-year-long SEMA program aims to be a creative hub where students not only participate in academic education but Tallinn University also serves as a pre-incubator of new, creative initiatives with the help of the Estonian e-residency program and a supportive e-government system.
"We needed an automated, fast, and accurate solution to verify the identity of our students not only during the enrollment period but throughout their entire journey in the academic program. Veriff makes it possible from the perspective of accountability, safety, and security and allows students to enroll for our SEMA program online from anywhere in the world," said Zsolt Bugarszki, associate professor of Tallinn University, based in Singapore. "We are excited to work with an Estonian company representing the same spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation."
Before using Veriff, all student identification processes were handled manually. Applicants to the program sent an online copy of their diplomas and credentials and, in a later stage of the admission, also a physical photocopy. Personal identification was the duty of the academic staff that conducted the admission interview via ZOOM calls.
"It's great to see how Veriff's technology can help education institutions make their programs available for people around the world," said Janer Gorohhov, co-founder and CPO of Veriff. "We're thrilled to partner with Tallinn University's SEMA program to provide our unmatched identity verification capabilities ensuring safety and proper verification for the international applicants and students participating in the program."
"E-Residency gives global entrepreneurs remote access to all state services of the world's most digital country. The partnership with Tallinn University creates a great and unique opportunity for the students to scale their businesses internationally, penetrating the European market," said Katriin Alasoo, Deputy Head of e-Residency in Estonia.
SEMA is a fully online program that uses project-based learning methods where students work in small, multidisciplinary groups, creating projects and mastering theories and knowledge while doing development work. SEMA pays special attention to ICT-supported e-services, digital technology, governance, and business solutions relying on the innovative context of Estonia and bringing this creative atmosphere closer to welfare programs.
About Tallinn University
Tallinn University is a modern and dynamic research university in Estonia with a leading role in promoting an intelligent lifestyle through education, research, and a unique collaboration across disciplines. To learn more, visit https://sema.ee
About Veriff
Veriff is the preferred identity verification partner for the world's biggest and best digital companies, including pioneers in fintech, crypto, gaming, and the mobility sectors. We provide advanced technology, deep insights, and expertise from our foundation in digital-first Estonia and honed over decades in leading the digital identity revolution. The partner of choice for businesses who need to rapidly and effortlessly verify online users from anywhere in the world, Veriff delivers the widest possible identity document coverage. By supporting government-issued IDs from more than 230 countries and territories and with our intelligent decision engine, which analyzes thousands of technological and behavioral variables, Veriff enables trust from the first hello.
With more than 500 people from 60 different nationalities and offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, and Estonia, as well as robust backing and funding from investors including Accel, Alkeon, IVP, Tiger Capital, and Y Combinator, we're dedicated to helping businesses and individuals build a safer and more secure world. To learn more, visit veriff.com
About e-Residency
E-Residency, the first of its kind to empower 100% remote cross-border entrepreneurship, was launched by the Estonian Government at the end of 2014. The program aims to provide foreign nationals safe access to Estonia's public e-services, that are 99% available online. With an e-Residency digital identity card, every aspiring or experienced entrepreneur can create an EU-based company within a day and run it remotely. More than 100,000 people from 176 countries have been granted Estonian e-resident status. To learn more, visit https://www.e-resident.gov.ee/
Carl-Ruuben Soolep
Veriff
press@veriff.com