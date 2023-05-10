Agricultural Testing Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2030

Reports And Data

growing agricultural activities worldwide, & rising awareness of the advantages of agricultural soil testing services are all contributing to the market growth.

Agricultural soil testing helps producers increase soil productivity, maintain crop health, and enhance farming efficiency to maximize profits.” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agricultural testing market is experienced significant growth in 2021, and is projected to maintain a high revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. The market's growth is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing global population, expanding agricultural activities across the world, rising use of agricultural soil testing services and solutions, and growing awareness of the benefits of these services. These benefits include improved soil fertility management, reduced fertilizer expenditure, and decreased risk of over-fertilization or soil degradation.

Soil testing is a critical practice in agriculture that ensures crop quality and maximizes farm yield. Agricultural testing, or soil testing, plays a vital role in ensuring the proper application of fertilizers and promoting agricultural production. The fertility of agricultural soil is a crucial factor in improving crop quality and yield. Agricultural testing provides information on the nutrients present in soil and enables commercial producers to identify plant nutrients that need to be added to further enrich the soil. This type of testing helps producers increase soil productivity, maintain crop health, and enhance farming efficiency to maximize profits. Moreover, it helps to eliminate harmful metallic elements from the soil, and measure the content of important minerals such as potassium, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, copper, manganese, and zinc. Thus, testing enables the analysis of soil composition, determination of its nutrient content, and assessment of other factors such as fertility, salinity, contamination level, and acidity or pH level. As a result, agricultural producers can make informed agronomic decisions.

Agricultural Testing Market Segments:

The global agricultural testing market is analyzed in this report based on test type, application, and region. The test type outlook includes soil testing, bio-solids testing, water testing, manure testing, compost testing, seeds testing, and others. Soil testing is one of the most important tests for agricultural production as it helps farmers determine nutrient content and soil composition to make informed agronomic decisions. The bio-solids testing market is expected to grow due to the increase in awareness about the benefits of using bio-solids as fertilizers. Water testing is another important aspect of agricultural testing as it helps to detect contamination and pollution levels in water sources.

The application outlook of the agricultural testing market includes safety testing and quality assurance. Safety testing is further segmented into chemical residues, pathogens, heavy metals, toxins, and others. Quality assurance is segmented into chemical quality assurance and physical quality assurance. Safety testing is important to ensure that agricultural products are safe for consumption by humans and animals. Chemical residues, pathogens, heavy metals, and toxins are some of the contaminants that can be harmful to human and animal health. Quality assurance is important to ensure that agricultural products meet certain standards for chemical and physical properties.

The regional outlook of the agricultural testing market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for agricultural testing due to the high demand for food safety and quality testing. The Europe market is also expected to grow due to increasing concerns about food safety and environmental regulations. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for food products and the need for agricultural testing to ensure food safety. The Latin America market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for food products and the need for agricultural testing to ensure food safety and quality. The Middle East & Africa market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for food products and the need for agricultural testing to ensure food safety and quality.

Agricultural Testing Market Strategic Developments:

Eurofins Agro Testing, a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific SE, completed the acquisition of Australian Precision Ag Laboratory (APAL), a well-known Australian agriculture testing company, in March 2022. Mills Oakley, a reputable commercial law firm headquartered in Australia, assisted Eurofins in the acquisition. The acquisition represents Eurofins' entry into the farming and agriculture testing market in Australia, according to the company.

Agilent Technologies Inc. announced a collaboration with SGS, a major global provider of lab testing and inspection services based in Canada, on 6 November 2020. The partnership aimed to develop a new GC/TQ method, dubbed SGS AXYS Method 16130. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved the method for detecting dioxins, which are highly toxic environmental pollutants that cause cancer and serious reproductive and immune system disorders.

Agricultural Testing Market Competitive landscape:

The global agricultural testing market is highly competitive, with several major players dominating the market. Some of the major companies operating in the market include SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek, Bureau Veritas SA, ALS Limited, TUV Nord Group, Mérieux, Asurequality, RJ Hill Laboratories, Element Materials Technology, EXOVA, Agilent Technologies, SCS Global Services, Agrifood Technology, and Apal Agricultural Laboratory.

SGS SA is a Switzerland-based company that provides testing, inspection, and certification services for a wide range of industries, including agriculture. Eurofins Scientific SE, another major player in the market, is a Luxembourg-based company that offers a range of analytical testing services, including agricultural testing, to clients worldwide.

Intertek, a UK-based company, provides quality and safety services to various industries, including agriculture. Bureau Veritas SA, a French company, provides testing, inspection, and certification services to clients in the agriculture industry, among others.

ALS Limited, an Australian company, provides testing services for a range of industries, including agriculture. TUV Nord Group, a German company, provides testing, inspection, and certification services to clients in various industries, including agriculture.

Mérieux, a French company, provides diagnostic and testing solutions for the agriculture industry, among others. Asurequality, a New Zealand-based company, provides food safety and biosecurity services, including agricultural testing, to clients worldwide.

RJ Hill Laboratories, a New Zealand-based company, provides analytical testing services to the agriculture industry, among others. Element Materials Technology, a UK-based company, provides testing services to clients in various industries, including agriculture.

EXOVA, a UK-based company, provides testing, inspection, and certification services to clients in various industries, including agriculture. Agilent Technologies, a US-based company, provides laboratory instruments and equipment for various industries, including agriculture.

SCS Global Services, a US-based company, provides third-party certification services to the agriculture industry, among others. Agrifood Technology, an Australian company, provides analytical testing services to clients in the agriculture industry.

Apal Agricultural Laboratory, an Australian company, provides a range of analytical testing services to clients in the agriculture industry, including soil and plant tissue analysis, water and nutrient testing, and more.

