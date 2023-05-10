Ketogenic Diet Food industry to reach US$ 9.5 Billion 2019: Growth Driven of Health Benefits a CAGR of 5.50%.
Ketogenic Diet Food Market, By Product Type (Supplements, Beverages, Snacks (Nuts and Seeds, Meat and Poultry)COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ketogenic diet food refers to a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet that is designed to induce a state of ketosis in the body. Ketosis is a metabolic state in which the body burns fat for energy instead of carbohydrates, which can lead to weight loss and other health benefits.
Ketogenic diet foods typically include high-fat meats, dairy products, nuts and seeds, low-carbohydrate vegetables, and healthy oils such as olive oil and coconut oil. Foods that are high in carbohydrates, such as bread, pasta, and sugary foods, are generally avoided. The ketogenic diet has gained popularity in recent years as a weight loss and health improvement tool, with many people reporting success in achieving their health goals through this dietary approach.
Analyst View:
The analyst view of the ketogenic diet food market is positive, with expected growth in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of obesity and related health concerns, as well as the rising demand for health and wellness products.
Additionally, the increasing availability and variety of ketogenic diet food products in the market, including ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and supplements, is expected to drive growth. Moreover, the growing awareness about the health benefits of the ketogenic diet among consumers, including weight loss, improved blood sugar control, and reduced risk of certain diseases, is also expected to boost market growth.
Key players:
• Nestle
• Know Brainer Foods LLC
• Perfect Keto
• Zenwise Health LLC
• Ample Foods
• Danone SA
• Sports Research
• BPI Sports Inc.
• Ancient Nutrition LLC
• Pruvit.
Segmentation:
By product type:
• Beverages
• Snacks and bars
• Supplements
• Meals
• Bakery and confectionery
• Others
By distribution channel:
• Supermarkets and hypermarkets
• Convenience stores
• Online retail
• Others
Geographically:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights:
• Ketogenic Diet Food Market worth US$ 9.5 Billion 2019 with a CAGR of 5.50%
• The snacks and bars segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for on-the-go snack options.
• The supermarket and hypermarket distribution channel segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, due to the wide availability and variety of ketogenic diet food products in these stores.
• North America dominated the market in 2020, with the United States being the largest market in the region, followed by Canada. The region's dominance can be attributed to the high prevalence of obesity and related health concerns and the increasing adoption of the ketogenic diet among health-conscious consumers.
Ketogenic Diet Food by development:
• Increasing availability and variety of ketogenic diet food products: The market has witnessed a significant increase in the availability and variety of ketogenic diet food products, including ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and supplements, catering to the growing demand from health-conscious consumers.
• Innovation in product formulations: Companies are focusing on developing innovative product formulations, such as keto-friendly desserts and snacks, to cater to the changing consumer preferences and expand their customer base.
• Expansion of distribution channels: Companies are expanding their distribution channels to reach a wider audience, including online retail platforms and specialty stores.
Ketogenic diet food by trend:
Increasing awareness and adoption of the ketogenic diet: The rising prevalence of obesity and related health concerns, coupled with growing awareness about the benefits of the ketogenic diet, is driving the growth of the market.
Rising demand for plant-based and vegan ketogenic diet food products: With the increasing focus on sustainability and ethical consumption, there is a growing demand for plant-based and vegan ketogenic diet food products.
Innovation in packaging and labeling: Companies are focusing on innovative packaging and labeling solutions to improve the shelf life of their products and provide consumers with clear and accurate information about the nutritional content of the product.
