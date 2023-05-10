Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market Future Growth, Opportunities, Trend Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Reports And Data

The global Behentrimonium methosulfate (BMS) market size was robust in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market Overview

In 2021, the global market size for Behentrimonium Methosulfate (BMS) was strong and is anticipated to maintain a consistent revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the projected period. BMS comprises cationic constituents that bond with cuticles and provide them with a smooth and silky texture. The rise in concerns regarding hair issues is expected to fuel the growth of BMS market revenue. Various hair-related problems such as dandruff, hair loss, and premature graying have become more widespread due to inadequate nourishment and hydration. The advent of new products and production techniques is projected to drive the demand for BMS. In hair care products, BMS is used to address several hair-related issues, including frizzy hair, split ends, hair loss, and an itchy scalp. The market's revenue growth is expected to increase as more people become aware of the advantages of BMS in hair care products.

Behentrimonium methosulfate (BMS) is a quaternary ammonium molecule derived from rapeseed oil, which is widely utilized in the production of cosmeceuticals and various personal care products. It is an emulsifier that creates a creamy texture when mixed with oil and water. The waxy substance is produced from colza oil, obtained from the colza plant.

Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market Segments

The global market for Behentrimonium methosulfate (BMS) has been categorized based on type, application/end-use, and region. In terms of type, the market has been divided into BTMS-25 and BTMS-50, and the revenue generated from each type is reported in USD Billion for the period 2019-2030.

Furthermore, the market has been segmented based on application/end-use into hair care and skin care. The revenue generated from each application/end-use is reported in USD Billion for the period 2019-2030.

The global market for BMS has also been segmented based on region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Within each region, the following countries have been specified: the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel, and the Rest of Europe, APAC, LATAM, and MEA. The revenue generated from each region is reported in USD Billion for the period 2019-2030.

This segmentation enables a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing insights into the performance of BMS across different types, applications/end-uses, and regions.

Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market: Strategic Developments

Behentrimonium Methosulfate (BMS) is a widely used compound in the personal care and cosmeceutical industries. The market for BMS has witnessed various strategic developments by key players to expand their market share and meet the evolving consumer demand. Here are some of the recent strategic developments in the Behentrimonium Methosulfate market:

1. Expansion: In November 2021, one of the key players in the market, Croda International Plc, announced the expansion of its North American headquarters and research & development facilities in New Jersey. The expansion aims to cater to the growing demand for specialty ingredients, including BMS, in the region.

2. Product Launch: In October 2021, a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals, Clariant AG, launched its new product range, including BMS, for the personal care industry. The product range aims to cater to the rising demand for sustainable and natural personal care products.

3. Merger and Acquisition: In August 2021, Lonza Group AG announced the acquisition of the BMS manufacturer, Zhejiang Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd. The acquisition aims to expand Lonza's product portfolio and strengthen its position in the personal care industry.

4. Partnership: In May 2021, a specialty chemicals manufacturer, Evonik Industries AG, announced its partnership with a renewable chemicals producer, Biorizon Biotech SL. The partnership aims to develop sustainable alternatives to petrochemical-based ingredients, including BMS, for the personal care industry.

These strategic developments demonstrate the increasing competition and evolving consumer demand in the Behentrimonium Methosulfate market. Companies are investing in expanding their production capacity, launching sustainable and natural products, and partnering with renewable chemicals producers to cater to the growing demand for environmentally friendly personal care products.

Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market: Competitive landscape

The Behentrimonium Methosulfate (BMS) market is highly competitive, with many established players competing for market share. The market is dominated by major companies such as Clariant AG, Croda International PLC, and Evonik Industries, who have a strong global presence and offer a wide range of products to meet the evolving consumer demand.

Clariant AG, headquartered in Germany, is a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals and offers a wide range of products, including BMS, for the personal care industry. The company focuses on sustainability and innovation and aims to develop sustainable and natural products to cater to the changing consumer demand.

Croda International PLC, based in the UK, is another major player in the BMS market. The company offers a wide range of specialty ingredients, including BMS, for various industries, including personal care and cosmetics. The company's products are known for their high quality and effectiveness, and it has a strong global presence.

