mxHERO Announces its new Mail2Sign product is integrated with DocuSign eSignature
Mail2Sign simplifies sending e-signatures and enables no-code integrations with standard email
Mail2Sign makes DocuSign easier to use for everyone in the organization.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, San Francisco-based mxHERO, Incorporated, creator of the Mail2Cloud digital bridge technology, announced a new capability for Mail2Sign users, which now allows for the automated invocation of DocuSign eSignature requests from email.
— Alex Panagides, CEO, mxHERO Inc.
With mxHERO's new solution integrated with DocuSign eSignature, users can send documents for signature from email, greatly simplifying DocuSign usage by making it no more complicated than sending an email. Depending on service configurations, users can send files that require a signature as email attachments (e.g., quotes, invoices, contracts, NDAs, other) or add a preconfigured keyword (e.g., #sign:nda) in the email subject line. The keyword will automatically trigger an eSignature template for electronic signatures. The original recipients of the email will receive documents requiring signatures directly from eSignature. Once signed, all parties will receive a copy of the executed agreement(s). The solution can support all email systems and all devices, including mobile, and requires no end-user software.
Mail2Sign allows for rapid, low-cost, no-code eSignature integrations. As an email to e-signature bridge, organizations avoid the costs of developing and maintaining DocuSign system integrations. Companies can integrate eSignature with nearly any system using their native, built-in email capabilities. CRMs, billing systems, and web forms can send emails which can be used by Mail2Sign to initiate DocuSign-powered signature events.
"We're very excited about this new feature. DocuSign offers the leading e-sgnature service. By making the use of DocuSign eSignature no more complicated than sending an email, we believe that Mail2Sign extends the benefits of DocuSign to more people and systems," stated Alex Panagides, mxHERO Inc. CEO and Co-Founder.
mxHERO Mail2Sign is listed in the DocuSign Solutions Finder at https://partners.docusign.com/s/partner-solution/aNR8Z000000Gn5WWAS/mail2cloud-for-docusign-esignature.
About mxHERO
mxHERO is a San Francisco, California-based firm with global operations in Europe, Israel, N. America, and Asia-Pac. mxHERO is a three-time winner of the Astors Platinum Award (2019, 2020, and 2021) for Best U.S.Homeland Email Security Application and a former Box Elite Partner of the Year. The company's flagship offering, Mail2Cloud, is a cloud service that automates the capture and intelligent routing of email and email attachments to targeted cloud content management platforms. mxHERO compliments existing security and cloud solutions by intelligently capturing all emails and email attachments (both inbound and outbound traffic (or from at-rest systems) from any device type, operating system, or Platform) with no end-user intervention or workflow disruption. The company's digital bridge also provides workflow automation, email-based content insights, and automation of governance and retention policies. By auto-extracting sensitive email-based content, the security threat surface for customers resulting from email system breach events is reduced or eliminated. mxHERO's sustainability program allows CO2 carbon offset credits by eliminating CO2 processing overhead for inflight email payloads. Applications developed for mxHERO's Mail2Cloud Platform work with any email management program, including Gmail, Office365, and Microsoft Exchange/Outlook. The system integrates natively with leading cloud platforms, including Google Workspace (Drive), Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft Sharepoint, Egnyte, Dropbox Business, and the Box Content Cloud. More than 13,000 companies and over 1,000,000 users have enhanced their email management and security capabilities with mxHERO's solutions.
