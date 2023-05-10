Smith to Exhibit at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023 – Booth I0020

Smith will showcase its incisive market expertise and premier supply chain solutions

HOUSTON (PRWEB) May 09, 2023

Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its upcoming exhibition at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023, a major international gathering of electronics-industry professionals. This will be the company's ninth time exhibiting at the show.

Smith representatives will be on hand at booth I0020 to discuss the company's comprehensive supply chain service offerings, including procurement, lifecycle management, and state-of-the-art in-house testing and inspection capabilities.

"Smith's global industry outlook and vast, multichannel supplier network provide our customers with the tools and resources they need to manage their supply chains as markets continue to shift," said Choon Byun, Chairman, APAC at Smith. "We are excited to return to COMPUTEX TAIPEI and meet with our existing and potential customers to discuss how we can address their unique supply chain needs."

To attend the show, please visit the COMPUTEX TAIPEI registration page.

WHAT: COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023

WHEN: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – Friday, June 2, 2023

WHERE: Smith Exhibition Showcase – Hall 1, Booth I0020

Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

No. 1, Jingmao 2nd Road, Nangang District, Taipei City, TW 115

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and automobiles. In 19 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $4.8 billion in 2022. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Singapore cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number seven among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/smith_to_exhibit_at_computex_taipei_2023_booth_i0020/prweb19330162.htm