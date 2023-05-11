Marilyn Pearson, Miriam McNabb Named Co-Chairpersons for the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Summit and Awards

Honorary Co-Chairpersons for the Global Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Summit Smithsonian Air and Space Museum

CAE’s Marilyn Pearson and DRONELIFE’s Miriam McNabb will co-chair the Global Women and Drones Summit and Awards 2023, held in Washington, DC October 24-25

This event is far more significant than simply one day: it provides a wider view of what’s possible in Emerging Aviation Technologies for women of any age.” — Miriam McNabb, DRONELIFE.com