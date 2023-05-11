Marilyn Pearson, Miriam McNabb Named Co-Chairpersons for the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Summit and Awards
CAE’s Marilyn Pearson and DRONELIFE’s Miriam McNabb will co-chair the Global Women and Drones Summit and Awards 2023, held in Washington, DC October 24-25
This event is far more significant than simply one day: it provides a wider view of what’s possible in Emerging Aviation Technologies for women of any age.”CHICAGO, IL, U.S.A., May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2017, Women and Drones has hosted an annual event to celebrate and elevate the women driving emerging aviation technologies forward. The Global Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Summit and Awards program recognizes women and companies making significant contributions to the drone industry: from developing inspiring innovations and solutions to positively shaping the public perception of drones. This year, 2022 Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Hall of Fame inductees Marilyn Pearson and Miriam McNabb will serve as honorary co-chairpersons for the 2023 awards.
— Miriam McNabb, DRONELIFE.com
Marilyn Pearson is a former Aviation Safety Inspector at the FAA, where she was awarded the FAA Administrator’s Award for Excellence in EEO in 2002. Ms. Pearson is now the Senior Regulatory Affairs Specialist at CAE. With over 40 years in the aviation industry, Ms. Pearson has served as a corporate and commercial pilot in several jet aircraft types and holds instructor ratings for numerous aircraft types. Ms. Pearson is also commercially rated in Rotorcraft and Gliders and holds a Remote Pilot Certificate with sUAS rating. Ms. Pearson is Co-Chair and founder of SAE International G-35 Committee: Modeling, Simulation and Training for Emerging Aviation Technologies and Concepts, one of few women to lead an international standards committee.
“Receiving the Hall of Fame award for Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies is truly an honor, especially as it has come from people in the aviation and aerospace industry who have been my role models and inspirations,” says Marilyn Pearson. “This group of amazing women who I share the award with inspire me to make what seems impossible, possible. I’ve met so many incredible women who are now friends and colleagues because of this wonderful recognition and I can’t wait to see what they will all create.”
Miriam McNabb is Partner and Editor at DRONELIFE.com, an online news source focused on the commercial drone industry, established in 2013. Miriam is also the CEO of JobForDrones.com, helping new commercial drone businesses find customers. She is a frequent international speaker at drone industry events and writes for DRONELIFE on current news, financial trends, and FAA regulations. With over 20 years of experience in high tech sales and marketing for new technologies, Miriam has shown a commitment to supporting emerging businesses and women entrepreneurs in the drone industry.
“I’m incredibly proud to be an ambassador for this year’s Women and Drones Global Awards,” says Miriam McNabb. “This event is far more significant than simply one day: it provides a wider view of what’s possible in Emerging Aviation Technologies for women of any age. Holding the event in one of our country’s most significant monuments to aviation is such a privilege – we can’t wait to fill these halls with the next generation of aviation professionals.”
Nominations are now open for the 2023 awards! Nominate the women inspiring you and learn more about the Global Awards and the event here.
Media Contact
Women and Drones
Media@womenanddrones.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube