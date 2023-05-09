Modernization of nomination and selection process for the Order of New Brunswick

CANADA, May 9 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government introduced legislation today that would modernize the nomination and selection process for the Order of New Brunswick.

The intent of the changes is to safeguard the integrity of the province’s highest honor which, each year, recognizes people who have made significant contributions to the economic, cultural, or social well-being of the province.

“We are confident that the proposed changes to the selection process and the composition of the Order of New Brunswick Advisory Council will help maintain the unique and prestigious character of the order, while being consistent with the other Atlantic provinces,” said Government House Leader Glen Savoie.

The government is proposing three amendments:

not more than five individuals be submitted to the Executive Council each year for consideration as members of the Order of New Brunswick as opposed to the current 10;

the Clerk of the Executive Council may name a designate to participate in his/her place on the advisory council; and

allow the secretary, at the direction of the council, to establish specific criteria and guidelines to support the selection process of new members under extraordinary circumstances so that individuals who have contributed to the province in exceptional situations, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic, can be recognized by this honour.

Savoie said the government intend to have these amendments come into effect upon Royal Assent during the current session of the legislative assembly, so that they are in place as the members of the advisory council begin their review of potential recipients for 2023.

Since its establishment in 2000, more than 200 people have been invested as members of the order. More information on the order, submission of nominations, and members is available online.

