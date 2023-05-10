Bestselling Novel 'Dolphin Song' Set to Make a Splash on the Big Screen: A Tale of Romance, Adventure, and Eternal Love
From the first few pages, this story intrigued me. Then it drew me in, wrapping me in the story. I finished this book in days, not weeks.”COUNTY CORK, IRELAND , May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The best-selling novel Dolphin Song by Tom Richards is set to make its way to the big screen as Storylines Entertainment announces the development of its feature film adaptation. This romantic fantasy tale of love, adventure, and eternal life has won readers' hearts worldwide, earning widespread praise and 5-star ratings globally.
The book tells the story of Dawn, her son Jason, and her husband Michael, who dies in a fiery boating accident off the wild coast of Ireland. However, when he is rescued by a dolphin and waves to them as if alive, she begins to question her sanity. Michael beckons to his family to follow him to Solas Mor, a magical Irish island, and Dawn takes a leap of faith and follows Michael, determined to find a way to help her traumatized son. As they begin their incredible adventure, the family embark on a journey of self-discovery.
Tom’s book will soon be made into a global theatrical film with locations in Southwest Ireland and Boston – scheduled to open in 2026, with preproduction starting this year.
“From the first few pages, this story intrigued me. Then it drew me in, wrapping me in the story. I finished this book in days, not weeks. Such a beautiful tale, and though I’ve never been there, a lovely vision of Ireland,” reviewed a reader.
With its new launch, fans of the novel will soon be able to see their favorite characters come to life on the big screen.
The Dolphin Book is available to purchase on Amazon and on Storylines Entertainment, and readers can tune in here to watch the movie trailer.
About Tom Richards
Tom Richards is a #1 Global Bestselling Novelist and screenwriter of produced feature films. His bestselling novels include Dolphin Song (the Feature Film is now in pre-production), Lost Lovers (the Feature Film is also in pre-production), Always Come Home, and more. Tom has been writing since his college days and is now a full-time writer living in the picturesque Eyeries, County Cork, in Ireland.
