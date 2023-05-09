Submit Release
Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 8, 2023 annual shareholders' meeting. Each of the thirteen nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 27, 2023 was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following voting results:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld %
Jeff Bender 14,058,863 94.74 % 781,088 5.26 %
John Billowits 13,119,828 88.41 % 1,720,122 11.59 %
Susan Gayner 14,307,450 96.41 % 532,501 3.59 %
Claire Kennedy 14,125,945 95.19 % 714,006 4.81 %
Robert Kittel 12,080,536 81.41 % 2,759,414 18.59 %
Mark Leonard 14,417,426 97.15 % 422,525 2.85 %
Mark Miller 13,822,068 93.14 % 1,017,883 6.86 %
Lori O’Neill 14,310,927 96.44 % 529,024 3.56 %
Donna Parr 14,582,949 98.27 % 257,002 1.73 %
Andrew Pastor 13,469,852 90.77 % 1,370,098 9.23 %
Laurie Schultz 14,586,740 98.29 % 253,211 1.71 %
Barry Symons 14,061,591 94.75 % 778,360 5.25 %
Robin Van Poelje 13,001,774 87.61 % 1,838,176 12.39 %
             

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting held on May 8, 2023 will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com


