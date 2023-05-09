Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 8, 2023 annual shareholders' meeting. Each of the thirteen nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 27, 2023 was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following voting results:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Jeff Bender
|14,058,863
|94.74
|%
|781,088
|5.26
|%
|John Billowits
|13,119,828
|88.41
|%
|1,720,122
|11.59
|%
|Susan Gayner
|14,307,450
|96.41
|%
|532,501
|3.59
|%
|Claire Kennedy
|14,125,945
|95.19
|%
|714,006
|4.81
|%
|Robert Kittel
|12,080,536
|81.41
|%
|2,759,414
|18.59
|%
|Mark Leonard
|14,417,426
|97.15
|%
|422,525
|2.85
|%
|Mark Miller
|13,822,068
|93.14
|%
|1,017,883
|6.86
|%
|Lori O’Neill
|14,310,927
|96.44
|%
|529,024
|3.56
|%
|Donna Parr
|14,582,949
|98.27
|%
|257,002
|1.73
|%
|Andrew Pastor
|13,469,852
|90.77
|%
|1,370,098
|9.23
|%
|Laurie Schultz
|14,586,740
|98.29
|%
|253,211
|1.71
|%
|Barry Symons
|14,061,591
|94.75
|%
|778,360
|5.25
|%
|Robin Van Poelje
|13,001,774
|87.61
|%
|1,838,176
|12.39
|%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting held on May 8, 2023 will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.
About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com