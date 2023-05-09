Riverview Bank Celebrates Its 100-Year Anniversary

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) Riverview Bank turns 100 years old on Thursday, May 11th. On this date in 1923, Articles of Incorporation were signed by the State of Washington allowing Clarke County Savings & Loan Association to open its doors. From the savings and loan model turned bank, Riverview has had five names.



Riverview Bank (the “Bank”) started with a single branch in Camas, Washington. The Bank was started by a handful of community-minded people so they could bank locally and have access to mortgages as they believed that homeownership helped create a stronger sense of community. For nearly 40 years, the Bank had a single post in Camas. The first new branch was opened in Washougal, Washington; and from there, three additional branches were established in the Gorge.

The Bank now has 17 branches in Washington and Oregon, from Ridgefield to Aumsville (south of Salem) and Clark County to Goldendale. The Bank employees 250 people located throughout the bank’s footprint.

“An anniversary of this significance forces us to take stock of where we’ve come from and where we are going. We are planning a number of activities this year to celebrate with our clients, our employees and our communities. We are more aware this year than ever that it has always been about people,” said Kevin Lycklama, President and CEO of Riverview Bank.

In anticipation of the 100th anniversary, Riverview Bank freshened up its brand last year and underwent a process of establishing new mission, vision and values. “As we are turning 100 years old, it’s a perfect time to work on these important initiatives and hone in on who we are and what’s important. Through these two processes, we learned that we are the same people, in the same business as we have always been,” said Jerry Nies, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Community is important to us as it is to our clients and employees. We care about the same things…friends and family, where we work and where we live. Nothing about this has changed.”

Three sets of history panels have been created to share the Bank’s history. From now and into the fall, they will be on display at Bank branches, corporate headquarters and a few additional locations with our community partners. During the first few weeks, the panels will be at the Camas, Battle Ground and Gateway branches.

“More than anything this year, we want the community to know we are grateful for their business and for the many years of partnership, creating a special place to live and work in our community,” said Kevin Lycklama.

About the Company

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon, on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.59 billion at March 31, 2023, it is the parent company of the 100-year-old Riverview Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest-quality service and financial products to commercial and retail clients through 17 branches, including 13 in the Portland-Vancouver area, and 3 lending centers. For the past 9 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements.” These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company.