Omnia receives the prestigious Construire award from the ACQ in the Outstanding Real Estate Promoter category

Family-run Québec business recognized for its Théâtre Snowdon and Enticy condo developments in Montréal

LAVAL, QC, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Omnia was proud to receive a prestigious Construire award from the Association de la construction du Québec on May 6 at the ACQ's annual awards gala celebrating excellence in the construction industry. The Laval-based company earned the recognition this year in the Outstanding Real Estate Promoter category for the high quality and unique character of its condominium developments in Montréal.

"On behalf of the entire team at Omnia, I want to sincerely thank our loyal partners, invaluable collaborators and dedicated employees," said Omnia President Jean-Francois Beaulieu. "It is thanks to their teamwork, passion and outstanding contributions that our company has grown so rapidly in recent years, to the point where we are now solidly established in the real estate industry." He continued: "This award is especially timely as we embark on a new phase of our development that will enable us to achieve our growth objectives."

Two inspiring projects that stand out for their architectural integration

The Théâtre Snowdon condominium project is a contemporary expansion of the iconic Snowdon Theatre, an Art Deco gem, that echoes 1950s chic while remaining respectful of Montréal's built heritage and the original cachet of the cultural i nstitution. The theatre's original marquee structure was carefully preserved during construction of this elegant 7-storey, 62-unit building that artfully combines styles and esthetics from two eras. The project is located on Décarie Boulevard in the Borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

The Enticy boutique condo project, meanwhile, was built in the heart of downtown Montréal at the intersection of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Mackay Street. Drawing inspiration from typical Montréal architecture of the Victorian era, this original concept preserves a row of existing greystone façades, with an innovatively designed, modern 24-storey tower soaring above them, its units offering unbeatable views of the surrounding cityscape. In addition to reinterpreting 19th-century elements, the project is a stunning addition to the skyline of this rapidly expanding urban district. Reflecting the success of the concept, 90% of the units in the building, which was delivered in November 2021, have already been sold.

A thriving family-owned business

Omnia currently has more than 20 major projects in development with some 2,600 residential units under construction, representing investments of over $1.3 billion. True to its values of integrity, perseverance and collaboration, over the years Omnia has gained a reputation for excellence by excelling on a daily basis and instilling each of its projects with the highest quality, to create living spaces that are distinctive, innovative and engaging.

The ACQ Construire Awards

The Construire awards recognize the talent, engagement and excellence of the companies and people who contribute positively to Québec's construction industry. In this way, the ACQ highlights the quality of their achievements and their contribution to the growth of the Québec economy. The Outstanding Real Estate Promoter ("Promoteur immobilier d'excellence") award is given to a developer in recognition of a multiple-unit condominium project or projects of high quality and unique character. The 2023 Construire awards ceremony was held at the Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu in Québec's Charlevoix region on Saturday, May 6.

About Omnia

Founded in 1985, Omnia specializes in the construction and development of major residential, industrial and commercial projects. Led by Jean-François Beaulieu and his team of experienced professionals, the Québec-based family-run business has some 50 employees and stands out for its courteous service and high-quality work, with a constant focus on the needs of its customers. Leveraging its know-how and its integrity, the company has successfully managed numerous projects totalling millions of constructed square footage. Omnia's diversified portfolio includes Eli Condos, Enticy Condos, Imperia Condos, Théâtre Snowdon Condos, Cavendish, Suma and many other projects in Montréal.

SOURCE Omnia