TROY Group Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Partnership with HP

TROY Group Inc., a leading provider of secure printing solutions, is celebrating 30 years of partnership with HP. As an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partner, TROY is proud to have spent 30 years with HP committed to providing innovative printing solutions that meet the needs of HP customers worldwide. This celebration recognizes TROY's commitment to developing the most up to date MICR (Magnetic Ink Character Recognition) technology and changing the industry.

TROY is a worldwide leader in MICR technology and has made a name for themselves with the help of HP, and with check fraud on the rise due to unsecure check printing, if you print checks properly with an OEM solution you are more secure than most if not all payment methods.

As a trusted partner of HP for over three decades, TROY has collaborated with the technology giant to develop cutting-edge printing solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market. TROY's dedication to quality, reliability, and security has made it a preferred partner for businesses looking for secure, efficient printing solutions that deliver tangible results.

"We are honored to be able to celebrate this milestone with HP," said Michael Riley, President of TROY Group Inc. "Our partnership with them has been a cornerstone of our success over the past 30 years, and we look forward to continuing to work together to develop innovative printing solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

About TROY Group, Inc.

TROY Group Inc. is a worldwide leader of personalized, on demand layered security for checks and printed documents.

Their passion is security, and their mission is to help you achieve it to the highest standard. They take pride in offering the highest levels of security available for checks & documents from digital to print. Check fraud is one of the least understood and least transparent forms of fraud, they see this not as a challenge, but as an opportunity to raise awareness in the market. They're excited to simplify security implementation through education, software and hardware.

Their solutions empower all types of organizations, from small business to enterprise and governments, to protect each document at the point of issue helping manage fraud, reduce operational risks and comply with regulations

They are an HP OEM Partner, a JetAdvantage Partner and the only company in the world authorized by HP to enhance HP printers and consumables for use in secure printing workflows.

They have been adding trust, security and confidence to documents since 1963. Visit them at http://www.troygroup.com.

