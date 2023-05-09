Global Defense Electronics Market Analysis Report 2023: A $289 Billion Market by 2028 with BAE Systems, Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries, Curtiss-Wright and Hensoldt Dominating

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Defense Electronics Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Vertical (Navigation, Communication, and Display, C4ISR, Electronic Warfare, Radars, Optronics), Platform and Region - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The defense electronics market size is projected to grow from USD 220.3 billion in 2023 to USD 289.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The market for defense electronics is driven by various factors, such as the growing adoption of integrated defense electronic technologies and the development of new-generation air and missile defense systems. However, high investment in defense electronics in the early phases and high installation and upgradation costs of avionic products are limiting the overall growth of the market.

Navigation, Communication, and Display

The second largest share of the defense electronics market by vertical in 2023. The navigation, communication and display segment has the second largest segment of the defense electronics market by vertical in 2023. The increasing demand for avionics, integrated bridge systems and electronics due to the increase in military deliveries is driving the growth of this segment in the defense electronics market.

Land: The second largest segment of the defense electronics market by the platform in 2023

The airborne segment has the second-largest segment of the defense electronics market by the platform in 2023. Growing requirement for support systems for dismounted soldiers and increased use of unmanned ground vehicles by NATO troops and advanced militaries to boost the land segment.

Europe to account for the third largest CAGR in the defense electronics market in the forecasted year

Europe is estimated to account for the third largest CAGR in defense electronics in the forecasted year. The European region for this study comprises of Russia, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. Rising investments in defense equipment and technologies by several European-based companies and the rapid market expansion through advanced and upgrading programs are expected to drive this segment.

Competitive landscape

Prominent companies in the defense electronics market are BAE Systems plc (UK), Thales Group (France), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US) and Hensoldt (Germany) among others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 379 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $220.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $289 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6 % Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Geopolitical Disputes, Terror Attacks, and Border Disputes to Drive Market

C4Isr Segment to Contribute Highest Market Share in 2023

Marine Segment to Gain Highest Market Share from 2023 to 2028

Eo/Ir Payloads to Account for Significant Market Share During Forecast Period

North America to Lead Market in 2023

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Modernization of Defense Electronics Capabilities

Need for Enhanced Integrated Situational Awareness to Support Decision-Making

Strengthening of Joint Forces by Investing in Defense Electronic Systems

Growing Adoption of Integrated Defense Electronics Technologies

Restraints

High Investment in Defense Electronics in Early Phases

High Installation and Upgrade Cost of Avionic Products

Effect on Execution of Critical Defense Missions Due to Lack of Proper Communication Technology

Restraints Related to Technology Transfer

Opportunities

Growing Need for New Products for Electronic Warfare and C4Isr

Increasing Use of UAVs as Drone Jammers

Increasing Need for AI and IoT Devices in Military Operations

Development of New-Generation Air and Missile Defense Systems

Incorporation of Satellite-based Geospatial Analytical and Gis Tools

Challenges

Stringent Cross-Border Trading Policies

Supply Chain Issues Impacting Defense Electronics

High Cost of Deployment of Electronic Warfare Systems

Inability to Address Threats by Foe Systems

Increasing Cyberattacks on Trade Secrets and Defense-Related Data

Trends/Businesses Impacting Customers' Businesses

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Defense Electronics Product Manufacturers

Technology Analysis

Development of Electronically Scanned Array (Aesa)

3D Printing

Hyperspectral and Multispectral Imaging

Enhanced Vision System (EVs)

Defense Electronics Market Ecosystem

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

End-users

Case Studies

C5Isr

C6Isr

Eo/Ir Systems in Maritime Security and Surveillance

AI Provides Combatants with Cognitive Edge Over Opponents

Eo/Ir Camera for Isr in UAVs

Operational Data

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

5G Networking for Faster Data Transfer

Use of Smart Sensors for Military Applications

Cloud Computing

Internet of Things (IoT) in Military

Platform Telematics

Radar Technologies

Software-Defined Radars

3D and 4D Radars

Advanced Analytics (Data Processing and Analytics)

Advanced Materials

Silicon (Si)

Gallium Nitride (Gan)

Gallium Arsenide (GaaS)

Quantum Technologies in Defense Electronics

Modern Electronic Warfare Technologies

Directed Energy Weapons

Next-Generation Jammers (Ngj)

Adaptive Radar Countermeasure (Arc) Technology

Laser Communication

Hardware: New Weapons Technology

Integrated Platform Through Digital Twin Technology

Open Architecture C4 Systems

Cyber Warfare

Impact of Megatrends

Digitalization and Introduction of Internet of Things (IoT)

Shift in Global Economic Power

Coordinated Military Actions Leads to Cooperative Combat

AI and Cognitive Applications

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Big Data

Innovation and Patent Registrations

Company Profiles

Key Players

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales Group

Bae Systems PLC

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

Saab Ab

Leonardo Spa

Israel Aerospace Industries (Iai)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Safran SA

Cobham Limited

Hensoldt

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Indra Sistemas, SA

Aselsan AS

Other Players

Radioelectronic Technologies Jsc

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Mag Aerospace

Tata Advanced Systems Limited

L&T Defence

Data Patterns ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Mercury Systems, Inc.

Sami Advanced Electronics

Lig Nex1

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eisbx3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets