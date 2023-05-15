Halal Ribfest Announces Exciting North American Tour,Showcasing Halal BBQ and Family-Friendly Entertainment in 20 Cities
The work they are doing is so valuable to our community because they are helping to make “halal” mainstream while still catering to the Muslim community.”TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA , May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The first-ever Halal Ribfest is excited to announce its 20-city tour across North America this summer. After a successful event in Toronto last year, Salam Events, in collaboration with Eventzilla Group – the organizers – are ready to bring forth the Largest Halal BBQ and Street Food Festival to cities around the continent. Due to the overwhelmingly positive response, the festival is now ready to take the show on the road.
— Boonaa Mohammed, Canadian poet
The tour, expected to touch over half a million individuals, will begin with a kickoff event in Vancouver, British Columbia, from June 2nd to 4th. Not to be missed, the most anticipated one will be held in Toronto from July 14th to 16th.
Each city visited will be able to showcase its unique cultural mosaic and bring the community together. International barbecues and food trucks offering a variety of halal dishes from different parts of the world will be featured.
With over 100 Ribfest occurring annually in North America, the Halal Ribfest is the first to cater to the needs of the Muslim community and empower them to enjoy experiences such as this one for the first time.
“North America is multicultural and diverse with over 250 ethnicities representing from around the globe. Our traditions, values, and lifestyles mesh together to create a cultural mosaic. We are home to over 5 million Muslims. Our objective is to showcase the unique Halal flavors through an authentic “Halal” experience,” the organization states as its objective.
Adding to the excitement, the tour will also feature a star-studded lineup of entertainers, such as MC Boona Mohammed, performers such as Safa Adams, Siedd, Ilyas Mao, Essam, and the Jannah Family. Influencers from all cities will also be present to help support this exciting festival’s debut in their cities – Youtube sensation Zia Tabarak will even travel from Pakistan to attend the festivities. There will be activities for kids to join in on the fun, including magic shows, a fire show, inflatables, and more. With an even more impressive list of amusements, this year's festival is sure to surpass expectations and be a hit with audiences everywhere.
Last year's event in Toronto was a tremendous hit.
“I was very impressed with the Halal Ribfest and the entire Eventzilla team and their efforts towards hosting fun, engaging, and halal events. The work they are doing is so valuable to our community because they are helping to make “halal” mainstream while still catering to the Muslim community. I’m excited for all their future endeavors and glad to be a part of the extended Eventzilla family!” attested Boonaa Mohammed, a Canadian poet.
With so much entertainment and excitement, this year’s tour promises to create memories like no other. Priced at $12 per entry, a portion of the profits will go towards charities to give back to the community.
Learn more about The Halal Ribfest here, and buy tickets here.
About Halal Ribfest
Named the most anticipated event of this summer, North America’s first-ever Halal Ribfest is a celebration of the multicultural diversity that makes the GTA unique. This debut annual event aims to celebrate the cultural diversity of Toronto while being inclusive of the Muslim consumer.
