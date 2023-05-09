Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards $18.3M in Grants for Respite Initiatives  

BOSTON — Today, the Healey-Driscoll Administration awarded $18.3M to organizations and communities across Massachusetts to create or enhance services that provide short-term relief to family members or primary caregivers of individuals with complex needs.

The 42 awardees demonstrated innovative strategies to deliver person-centered respite care in new or enhanced ways. The funded proposals will support caregivers with reprieve as they care for individuals with chronic or other health conditions, disabilities, or functional limitations.

Funding may also support addressing workforce needs of home- and community-based service providers and ensuring improved access to services that are sensitive to diversity and inclusivity. Award amounts range from $40,000 to $1.2 million.

“So many people in our state act as primary caregivers for others every single day,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh. “It is important to provide these caregivers with the opportunity to rest, while still ensuring continuity and high-level quality of care that is both culturally and linguistically appropriate to those who rely on them.”

Grant funding comes from Medicaid Home and Community Based Services under the American Rescue Plan Act. In 2021, Massachusetts created a plan to use the federal funding for enhancing, expanding, and strengthening home- and community-based services as well as behavioral health services.

Recipients include:

AgeSpan, Inc.

Mystic Valley Elder Services, Inc.

Opportunities for Inclusion

Federation for Children with Special Needs

Home for Little Wanderers, Inc.

LUK Crisis Center, Inc.

Advocates Inc.

People Incorporated

Tri-Valley Inc.

Town of Dennis

Grow Associates Inc.

Mental Health Association

Alzheimer’s Family Caregiver Support

Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living

The Arc of Greater Plymouth

Town of Bourne

Seven Hills Family Services Inc.

Premier Home Healthcare of MA

Incompass Human Services

Riverside Community Care Inc.

East Point ADHC LLC

South Shore Support Serv Inc.

Lynn ADHC, LLC

The Arc of Bristol County

Senior Care Inc

Southwest Boston Senior SRVS

Metrocare, LLC

Boss Lady Sister LLC

Childrens Hospital Corporation

Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Inc.

Archangels

Town of Burlington

Bay Cove Human Services Inc.

Lifepath, Inc.

Charles River Association

City of New Bedford

Toward Independent Living & Learning

Northeast Arc, Inc.

WestMass Eldercare Inc.

Emissary Health, Inc.

Magnifique Health

House of Possibilities Inc.

###