Stroud Resources Discovers New Silver Vein System at its Santo Domingo Silver Project, Jalisco, Mexico

TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stroud Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SDR) ("Stroud" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of its 2021-2022 drilling program, completed at its Santo Domingo Silver Property ("Santo Domingo" or the "Property"), located in the municipality of Hostotipaquillo, State of Jalisco, Mexico.



The 2021-2022 exploration drilling program consisted of approximately 9,936 m in 32 diamond drill holes (Table 1) and selected results from this drilling are provided in Table 2. The drilling program was designed to explore the extent of known epithermal vein-hosted silver mineralization on the Property and to begin to define additional silver-mineralized zones and vein systems which were anticipated to run parallel to the existing La Raya and Guadalupe silver vein systems. To date, the Santo Domingo Project has approximately 85 drill holes totalling 18,184 metres (Table 1).

Highlights:

Discovery of third silver-vein system (Zopilote Zone) parallel to the Guadalupe and La Raya zones (Figure 1).

SD-21-49: 625 g/t AgEq 1 over 1.55 m (Guadalupe East Zone).

over 1.55 m (Guadalupe East Zone). SD-21-74: 680 g/t AgEq over 1.65 m (Guadalupe East Zone).

SD-21-50: 230 g/t AgEq over 10.35 m (La Raya Zone).

SD-21-71: 159 g/t AgEq over 36.80 m (La Raya Zone).

SD-21-75: 152 g/t AgEq over 34.70 m (La Raya Zone).

SD-21-52: 196 g/t AgEq over 15.10 m and 233 g/t AgEq over 6.45 m (La Raya Zone).

SD-21-58: 173 g/t AgEq over 1.05 m (Zopilote Zone).

SD-21-81: 147 g/t AgEq over 32.15 m (Zopilote Zone).





(1AgEq is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 75:1, US$1,500/oz gold, US$20/oz silver, and recoveries of 100%.)

Figure 1 shows the new Zopilote vein system that is west and parallel to the La Raya and Guadelupe zones. The La Raya vein system is approximately 35 m wide by 300 m down-dip and over 700 m along strike. The Guadalupe vein system is typically 15 to 30 m wide.

Hostotipaquillo Region, Mexico

The Hostotipaquillo region has seen extensive drilling over the last three years. In particular, GoGold Resources Inc. (“GoGold”) has been drilling their Los Ricos South Project of which their Jamaica II property is adjacent to Stroud’s Santo Domingo Silver Property.

GoGold’s Los Ricos South Project has a mineral resource estimate containing Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources of 10.0M tonnes containing 63.7M ounces AgEq grading 199 g/t AgEq and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.3M tonnes containing 19.9M ounces AgEq grading 190 g/t AgEq (see GoGold news release dated July 29, 2020).

The Company’s NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Santo Domingo Property was issued on November 20, 2017. It comprises Measured & Indicated Resources of 6.0M tonnes containing 25.7M ounces AgEq grading 134 g/t AgEq and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.4M tonnes containing 13.3M ounces AgEq grading 120 g/t AgEq. The Mineral Resource Estimate was calculated using a cut-off grade of 45 g/t AgEq over a three-metre true width and a gold-silver ratio of 72:1 Continuity of mineralization was established by drilling on 50 metre centres and using a specific gravity of 2.65.

Table 1. Summary of diamond drilling completed to date on the Santo Domingo Silver Project, Mexico.

Year Company Type of Drilling Drill Hole

Series No. Drill

Holes Min. Depth (m) Max. Depth (m) Length

(m) 1999 Stroud DDH SD-99-01 to 04 4 18 125.5 382.5 2003 Stroud DDH SD-03-05 to 05B 2 101 190 291 2005 Stroud DDH SD-05-06 to 09 5 49 235.2 702.5 2006 Stroud DDH SD-06-10 to 13 4 192.5 346.5 944 2007 Stroud DDH SD-07-14 to 19 7 71.7 349.4 1119 2008 Stroud DDH SD-08-20 to 30 13 17.1 374 2,331.7 2011 Stroud DDH SD-11-31 to 45 18 23.4 239.6 2,477.7 2021 Stroud DDH SD-21-46 to 84 26 55.5 552 8,090.9 2022 Stroud DDH SD-22-59 to 64 6 128 503 1,844.75 Total: 85 18,184.05





Figure 1. Location of drill hole collars and traces from the 2021 and 2022 diamond drilling and main silver vein trends, overlain on a satellite image, Santo Domingo Silver Project (Stroud Resources, 2021).

Drill Core Assay Results

Geological modelling of the Santo Domingo Silver Project identified additional silver and base metal mineralized zones running parallel to the previously announced Mineral Resource Estimate on the La Raya Silver Vein System.

Focus of the 2021 drilling campaign was to confirm the geological and mineral resource model for the La Raya Silver Deposit, as well as deepen exploration drilling to test expected mineralization of the La Raya vein beyond where historical Spanish miners were active. The 2021 drilling campaign confirmed the extension and geological interpretation of the La Raya and Guadalupe vein systems and identified a new silver-vein system to the west, named the Zopilote Zone.

The 2022 drilling campaign focused on the newly discovered Zopilote silver-mineralized zone, primarily beginning to test the extension, continuity and interpretation of the Zopilote vein system. The location of drill hole collars was limited by the previously approved drilling permit and its planned drill pads which had not accounted for the discovery of the new Zopilote Zone.

Table 2. Selected drill core assay results from the 2021-2022 diamond drilling program.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) AgEq1 (ppm) Ag (ppm) Au (ppm) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Vein System SD-21-46 148.15 149.30 1.15 85 53 0.43 58 352 726 Guadalupe W SD-21-46 160.80 162.70 1.90 156 102 0.73 33 140 355 Guadalupe W SD-21-46 178.95 179.45 0.50 111 68 0.57 43 268 561 Guadalupe W SD-21-46 222.85 223.90 1.05 40 17 0.30 17 106 528 Guadalupe W SD-21-46 236.30 236.70 0.40 406 243 2.17 66 532 703 Guadalupe W SD-21-46 252.40 253.40 1.00 29 20 0.13 816 9,800 1,315 Guadalupe W SD-21-46 306.20 306.85 0.65 72 20 0.70 193 698 1,960 Guadalupe W SD-21-49 87.00 89.15 2.15 94 70 0.32 -- -- -- Guadalupe E SD-21-49 91.30 93.40 2.10 25 14 0.15 -- -- -- Guadalupe E SD-21-49 103.45 105.00 1.55 625 624 0.01 -- -- -- Guadalupe E SD-21-49 131.05 133.75 2.70 52 43 0.13 -- -- -- Guadalupe E SD-21-50 10.65 21.00 10.35 230 138 1.22 513 7,182 23,193 La Raya SD-21-50 67.80 71.50 3.70 133 62 0.95 784 13,338 29,892 La Raya SD-21-50 106.80 109.80 3.00 35 26 0.12 162 1,289 2,245 La Raya SD-21-50 112.80 113.60 0.80 35 25 0.13 959 1,010 1,175 La Raya SD-21-50 119.25 128.80 9.55 51 31 0.27 559 3,627 5,627 La Raya SD-21-50 168.00 168.40 0.40 75 50 0.33 4,150 38,100 132,500 La Raya SD-21-51 24.00 48.00 24.00 115 105 0.13 42 710 439 La Raya SD-21-51 57.00 58.50 1.50 51 45 0.09 27 196 457 La Raya SD-21-52 10.80 25.90 15.10 196 113 1.11 -- -- -- La Raya SD-21-52 53.10 54.95 1.85 81 68 0.18 -- -- -- La Raya SD-21-52 77.95 83.40 5.45 58 39 0.26 -- -- -- La Raya SD-21-52 100.50 106.95 6.45 233 181 0.69 -- -- -- La Raya SD-21-52 108.10 109.25 1.15 28 23 0.07 -- -- -- La Raya SD-21-52 113.95 114.25 0.30 109 82 0.37 -- -- -- La Raya SD-21-52 121.25 122.65 1.40 30 27 0.05 -- -- -- La Raya SD-21-57 6.00 20.70 14.70 224 165 0.78 -- -- -- La Raya SD-21-57 183.35 184.40 1.05 68 65 0.04 -- -- -- Guadalupe E SD-21-57 197.05 252.15 55.10 39 24 0.20 -- -- -- Guadalupe E SD-21-57 259.60 260.80 1.20 65 45 0.26 -- -- -- Guadalupe E SD-21-58 265.30 267.05 1.75 56 32 0.32 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-21-58 279.30 280.95 1.65 34 21 0.18 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-21-58 282.60 283.65 1.05 173 96 1.03 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-21-58 291.60 293.35 1.75 64 39 0.33 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-21-58 322.70 324.25 1.55 35 24 0.14 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-21-68A 222.80 224.45 1.65 26 22 0.05 166 2,090 2,300 Guadalupe E SD-21-68A 227.90 229.60 1.70 34 7 0.36 59 741 1,460 Guadalupe E SD-21-69 97.30 111.85 14.55 37 29 0.10 39 550 1,160 La Raya SD-21-69 125.00 173.90 48.90 72 41 0.42 17 169 402 Guadalupe E SD-21-71 4.20 41.00 36.80 159 141 0.23 130 2,297 1,967 La Raya SD-21-71 41.80 43.10 1.30 25 23 0.03 15 319 781 La Raya SD-21-71 49.60 50.95 1.35 28 21 0.09 16 218 662 La Raya SD-21-71 52.30 120.65 68.35 79 66 0.18 49 356 946 La Raya SD-21-71 130.60 133.00 2.40 37 28 0.12 -- -- -- La Raya SD-21-71 184.15 185.20 1.05 50 29 0.28 -- -- -- Guadalupe E SD-21-71 203.55 204.90 1.35 49 34 0.20 -- -- -- Guadalupe E SD-21-71 221.25 222.75 1.50 59 28 0.42 -- -- -- Guadalupe E SD-21-71 252.65 254.35 1.70 44 10 0.45 -- -- -- Guadalupe E SD-21-71 275.10 282.45 7.35 45 18 0.36 197 1,404 3,061 Guadalupe E SD-21-73 288.35 289.55 1.20 33 8 0.33 265 1,920 3,260 Guadalupe E SD-21-74 162.55 167.35 4.80 64 38 0.35 -- -- -- Guadalupe E SD-21-74 200.45 202.10 1.65 680 679 0.01 -- -- -- Guadalupe E SD-21-75 60.80 62.20 1.40 26 23 0.04 33 561 1,555 La Raya SD-21-75 65.10 99.80 34.70 152 60 1.23 356 5,751 18,551 La Raya SD-21-75 107.40 108.95 1.55 25 12 0.18 79 866 2,670 La Raya SD-21-75 264.90 265.25 0.35 43 13 0.41 1,190 2,760 45,000 Guadalupe E SD-21-80 264.00 264.35 0.35 63 25 0.51 2,360 69,200 18,200 Zopilote SD-21-81 170.65 202.80 32.15 147 106 0.55 52 133 242 Zopilote SD-21-81 237.00 237.50 0.50 45 34 0.14 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-21-81 295.85 320.70 24.85 56 45 0.14 236 7,718 4,857 Zopilote SD-21-81 335.85 336.65 0.80 53 30 0.30 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-21-81 389.30 391.20 1.90 74 46 0.37 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-21-81 396.90 402.60 5.70 83 74 0.12 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-21-81 408.70 409.05 0.35 47 27 0.27 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-21-81 413.30 413.90 0.60 35 17 0.24 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-21-82 247.80 248.95 1.15 78 38 0.54 26 175 364 Zopilote E SD-21-84 63.30 73.00 9.70 54 37 0.22 -- -- -- Guadalupe W SD-21-84 78.80 81.10 2.30 32 23 0.13 -- -- -- Guadalupe W SD-21-84 86.80 88.70 1.90 39 26 0.17 -- -- -- Guadalupe W SD-21-84 154.25 156.25 2.00 26 6 0.27 -- -- -- Guadalupe W SD-21-84 179.40 180.00 0.60 96 52 0.59 -- -- -- Guadalupe W SD-21-84 330.70 332.25 1.55 61 51 0.14 154 284 707 Zopilote E SD-22-60 54.45 56.00 1.55 26 21 0.07 -- -- -- Zopilote E SD-22-60 81.15 83.70 2.55 140 112 0.38 -- -- -- Zopilote E SD-22-61 84.05 88.70 4.65 60 52 0.11 -- -- -- Zopilote E SD-22-61 94.95 96.90 1.95 30 29 0.01 -- -- -- Zopilote E SD-22-61 104.00 104.40 0.40 61 15 0.62 -- -- -- Zopilote E SD-22-61 271.40 272.90 1.50 46 30 0.22 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-22-61 278.60 279.90 1.30 28 12 0.21 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-22-61 283.80 285.95 2.15 106 104 0.02 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-22-61 336.25 337.70 1.45 37 26 0.15 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-22-61 340.60 388.30 47.70 55 42 0.18 141 1,526 4,108 Zopilote SD-22-61 390.05 391.80 1.75 28 10 0.24 268 2,250 11,300 Zopilote SD-22-61 399.90 400.40 0.50 85 71 0.19 3,620 70,900 175,000 Zopilote SD-22-61 406.80 442.25 35.45 60 47 0.17 33 235 905 Zopilote SD-22-61 444.10 444.70 0.60 26 21 0.07 16 62 398 Zopilote SD-22-61 471.50 472.00 0.50 40 32 0.11 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-22-61 473.00 474.75 1.75 31 24 0.09 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-22-61 480.05 487.00 6.95 63 58 0.06 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-22-61 493.70 495.55 1.85 62 45 0.23 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-22-62 224.35 224.60 0.25 41 30 0.15 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-22-62 231.20 232.60 1.40 37 10 0.36 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-22-62 235.75 237.15 1.40 35 23 0.16 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-22-62 238.60 239.75 1.15 130 101 0.39 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-22-64 189.85 220.20 30.35 57 51 0.09 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-22-64 286.30 288.10 1.80 26 8 0.23 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-22-64 323.50 323.95 0.45 281 176 1.40 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-22-64 328.50 329.15 0.65 30 18 0.16 -- -- -- Zopilote SD-22-64 380.20 381.00 0.80 131 88 0.57 -- -- -- Zopilote

Note: drill core intervals are not true widths and are reported as core lengths; significant assays are considered >25 g/t Ag over a >0.5 m interval.

Qualified Person

Dr Scott Jobin-Bevans, CEO and a Director of the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this news release.

About Stroud Resources Ltd.

Stroud Resources is a TSXV listed company focused on the exploration and development of its Santo Domingo epithermal silver project in central Mexico.

