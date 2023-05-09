MyOutcomes – Therapy Online Tool Enable Therapists and Counselors to Increase Effectiveness

As the demand for mental health care has increased, clinical trials indicate Feedback-Informed Treatment (FIT) can significantly improve treatment effect size.

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mental health therapy's delivery and outcome scaling has undergone significant changes in the last decade. Research developed in the 1980s, exploring more flexible therapy options and developing multiple modalities for incorporating patients' participation as a core aspect of therapy. These therapy options aimed to measure how the patient feels about each therapy step, providing valuable feedback on patients' perception of therapy effectiveness. However, the crude culture of feedback generation by administering lengthy post-session questions was not feasible across the diverse patient demographic of behavioral psychology.As post-covid mental health crises surge, the need for more effective mental health treatments has become urgent, prompting a therapy approach mainly based on patients' perception of therapy effectiveness. Today, the culture of feedback has become essential to improve outcomes. MyOutcomes has developed a centralized approach to measure therapy outcomes by gathering brief patients' candid feedback before and after each session- called Feedback-informed Treatment (FIT) which works to improve the patient-therapist therapeutic relationship.At the outset of each therapy session, clients complete a brief, four-question survey in less than one minute, designed to help therapists/counselors gauge their current psychological state, known as the Outcome Rating Scale (ORS) . Upon the session's conclusion, clients then respond to an additional four questions in the Session Rating Scale (SRS), which grants them the opportunity to express their perceptions and feedback on the therapeutic experience. The data collected from both the ORS and SRS is subsequently analyzed by a specialized algorithm, generating valuable insights into the health of the therapeutic alliance.This innovative approach has proven to be a seamless fit for mental health therapy, with its adaptability allowing for valuable effectiveness data to be collected across various treatment settings. This method demonstrates its versatility and potential for widespread implementation in the mental healthcare landscape.In conclusion, MyOutcomes offers a Feedback-informed Treatment (FIT) approach that measures therapy outcomes by gathering patients' candid feedback in real-time. This approach improves the patient-therapist therapeutic relationship, increases patient participation, and ultimately improves the effectiveness of treatment.

MyOutcomes Gold Standard feasible, responsible and advanced Outcome Tracking and Reporting System improves counsellors and therapists performance.