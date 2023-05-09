ProGuard Exteriors Expands Website, Offers Valuable Information on Services Offered

UK’s #1 Providers of External Wall Insulation Services and Sustainable Renovation

Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom, May 09, 2023 -- ProGuard Exteriors, UK's #1 provider of external wall insulation services and sustainable renovation, are pleased to share that they have expanded their website. The site will not feature information about all the services offered here. Their blog page also provides how-to guides and valuable information about the benefits of external wall insulation services, silicone rendering, house rendering services, and more. ProGuard Exteriors offers a wide range of services, including external wall insulation, exterior wall coating, coloured render systems, exterior painting, silicone rendering, flat roof insulation, solar panel installation, internal wall insulation, and window and door installing.



ProGuard Exteriors

ProGuard is the local expert for external wall insulation services and has been the first choice for many residential and commercial clients throughout South East England. A team of fully-qualified surveyors and applicators work towards transforming the look and helping the property improve its energy efficiency. They complete the work with the highest standards of workmanship within the time and budget agreed upon. The company offers complete design and installation services. A majority of their projects are guaranteed up to 15 years. They are fully insured and qualified to carry out the services. The website also has a gallery of the projects completed so far.

Silicone Rendering is yet another popular service offered by ProGuard Exteriors. The company offers premier silicone-based rendering systems which act as an added layer of UV protection to the exterior. With this system, property owners don’t have to worry about repainting the property for many years. Silicone rendering is smooth and easy to clean. And since it can be offered in many colors, one can choose a color they like. To learn more about silicone rendering click here…

ProGuard are considered to be the leading silicone rendering installers as they use the highest quality materials and have seasoned professionals who have been doing this job for several years. All the work of house rendering services is backed by a satisfaction guarantee.

The company also offers sustainable energy solutions that benefit both the environment and help customers save on energy costs. The team of qualified and experienced technicians specialises in designing, installing, and maintaining residential and commercial properties. They adopt the latest technology to ensure the solar system works efficiently and lasts long. ProGuard exteriors is a full-service eco company that can deal with the simplest repairs to major external home renovations from start to finish. They also offer advice and solutions to help homeowners save thousands on home maintenance. They are PAS2030 fully accredited and fully insured.

To learn more visit https://www.proguardexteriors.co.uk/ewi-external-wall-insulation/

About ProGuard Exteriors

ProGuard Exteriors is UK’s #1 provider of external wall insulation and sustainable renovation services. The fully qualified, certified, and experienced eco-specialists offer sustainable solutions according to the business needs. The company has over 20 years of industry experience and has received a 5 Star rating consistently over the years.

Address: Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

Phone: 0800-612-5254

Website: https://www.proguardexteriors.co.uk/



