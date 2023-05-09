edgeTI™ and Grokstream Form Strategic AIOps Partnership to Expedite AI-Driven Transformation in IT Operations

Lightweight Behavioral AIOps Set to Increase IT Efficiency and Automate Predicted Failure Resolutions

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI”) (TSXV:CTRL; OTC: UNFYF; FSE:Q5i), a leader in real-time digital operations software and Grokstream LLC., a true innovator in artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), today announced a strategic partnership to expedite AI-driven transformation in IT operations by providing Grok™ AIOps users an intuitive user experience to understand and act on Grok insights.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

The strategic partnership leverages edgeTI’s edgeCore™ platform to: a) expand integrations with enterprise IT management applications, b) orchestrate automation and workflow engines, and c) drive greater user acceptance through intuitive user experiences. edgeCore’s secure interaction layer allows innovative AI-offerings such as Grok AIOps to securely ingest data from virtually any IT Operations (ITOps) solution to reduce mean time to identify (MTTI) and mean time to resolve (MTTR) resulting in a three to five times increase in ROI for all ITOps solutions in use.



Grokstream CEO, Casey Kindiger, explains that “there are various types of AI offerings in the market, and Grok AIOps represents the only solution that fully leverages AI to transform IT and Network Operations. Unlike rules-based and analytics-based AIOps solutions, Grokstream's true AI-driven approach is efficient and effective, automatically adapting to changes in customer environments without the use of rules or offline training and analysis.”

As a leading provider of digital operations, edgeTI has partnered with Grokstream to deliver a scalable AIOps experience that allows IT and network infrastructure to be resilient, proactive, and even self-healing. This partnership will provide a powerful solution to the central challenges of IT operations in the new landscape, enabling organizations to optimize their operations and stay ahead of the curve.

Under the partnership, Grokstream has licensed edgeCore to accelerate the adoption of its self-healing AIOps solution. The two companies are developing a combined offering that they will comarket to their respective customer bases.

“We are thrilled to have Grokstream join our growing family of AI-powered solutions that are enabled for greater success by our edgeCore platform,” added Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. “The AIOps space is well-known to us, as are the founders, making this an excellent fit.”

About Grokstream

Grokstream is a leading SaaS AIOps provider that enables organizations to realize the benefits of machine learning in IT Operations at scale. With Grok™ AIOps, the company’s flagship AIOps product, Grokstream is applying a new breed of machine learning to IT service management processes. Grok™ AIOps uses continuous inline learning by streaming log, event, and telemetry data to detect incidents early in their lifecycle and outperform other AIOps and observability solutions.

To view the demo, please visit: https://vimeo.com/grokaiops/grokdemo

For more information on Grok, please visit:

Website: https://grokstream.com/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/grokstream

Twitter: https://twitter.com/grokstream

Josh Kindiger, President, Grokstream

Phone: (214) 274-8292

Email: josh@grokstream.com

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate data-driven action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable experiences. With edgeCore™, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving, complex situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Twitter: www.twitter.com/edge_suite

For further Information on edgeTI contact:

Nick Brigman

Phone: (888) 771-3343

Email: ir@edgeti.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law, including statements regarding the edgeTI’s beliefs that edgeTI's products will be attractive to prospective customers and investors, the impact of edgeCore™ on customer businesses, improvements in customers’ margins and agility. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate, competition and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.