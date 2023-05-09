Par Pacific Management to Participate in Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences.



TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference on May 17, 2023 in Houston, Texas

Goldman Sachs Eighth Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference on May 23, 2023 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California

RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference on June 6, 2023 in New York, New York

BofA Securities 2023 Energy Credit Conference on June 7, 2023 in New York, New York

J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on June 22, 2023 in New York, New York



The most current investor presentation is available on the Investors section of Par Pacific’s website at www.parpacific.com.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific’s strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex, niche markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 94,000 bpd of operating refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 90 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 61,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 31 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at www.parpacific.com.

