Ferroglobe Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2023.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Q1 2023 revenue of $400.9 million, down 11% over the prior quarter
  • Q1 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $44.8 million, down 66% over the prior quarter
  • Q1 2023 adjusted EBITDA margins were down at 11.2% versus 29.1% in the prior quarter and 33.7%% in Q1 2022
  • Q1 2023 Adjusted EPS was $.05 versus $.39 in Q4 and $.88 in Q1-22
  • Gross debt declined to $400 million, down from $450 million in Q4 and $518 in Q1-22
  • Net debt declined to $55 million, down from $127 million in Q4 and $342 in Q1-22        
  • $100 million available from our ABL facility completely undrawn in Q1
  • Total cash increased to $344 million, up from $323 million in Q4-22 and $176 million in Q1-22

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS        

  • Finalizing two multi-year power contracts in Spain to provide competitive source of renewable energy to ramp up Spanish footprint
  • Investing in expansion of quartz mine in Spain to secure additional source of high quality quartz
  • Signed letter of intent to acquire additional quartz mine
  • Ready to start the third furnace in Polokwane resulting in total plant capacity of 55,000 tons
  • Continue to focus on battery and solar opportunities

Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We ended the first quarter with the lowest net debt level in the Company’s history and are on target to achieve a positive net cash position in the next couple of quarters. This achievement was a result of well planned execution and our continued focus on optimizing our working capital. Ferroglobe is at its strongest financial position since its inception.

“While the current macroeconomic environment is challenging, we are successfully managing through it and focused on positioning the Company for long-term success. Vertical integration is an important part of our overall strategy, positioning Ferroglobe with a competitive advantage, enhancing our ability to control our supply chain and ensure access to quality materials. In line with this strategy, we are currently in the process of expanding our capacity of high quality quartz reserves. We are expanding our quartz mine in Spain and we have also signed a letter of intent to acquire a new high quality quartz mine. High quality quartz is the most important raw material used in the production of high purity silicon metal.

“We are finalizing two multi-year energy contracts that will provide us with access to 100% renewable energy at competitive rates. These contracts affirm our commitment to clean energy as well as enabling us to ramp up production in Spain.

“As we discussed on our fourth quarter earnings call, the market has weakened in the first quarter and we believe it is currently at trough levels. Global economic conditions remain challenging with weak overall pricing and soft demand. We expect some improvement in the second quarter, continuing into the second half, in line with our 2023 estimations. Accordingly, we are reiterating our guidance for the full year of adjusted EBITDA of $270 to $300 million,” concluded Dr. Levi.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

                               
  Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   %   %   Twelve Months
Ended
$,000 (unaudited) March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022   Q/Q   Y/Y   December 31, 2022
                               
Sales $ 400,868     $ 448,625     $ 715,265     (11%)   (44%)   $ 2,597,916  
Raw materials and energy consumption for production $ (255,036)     $ (289,572)     $ (340,555)     (20%)   (25%)   $ (1,285,086)  
Energy consumption for production (PPA impact)   23,193                            
Operating profit (loss) $ 44,454     $ 29,696     $ 211,130     50%   (79%)   $ 660,547  
Operating margin   11.1%       6.6%       29.5%               25.4%  
Adjusted net income
attributable to the parent		 $ 7,807     $ 75,896     $ 165,303     (90%)   (95%)   $ 572,630  
Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.05     $ 0.39     $ 0.88             $ 3.04  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,767     $ 130,442     $ 241,119     (66%)   (81%)   $ 860,006  
Adjusted EBITDA margin   11.2%       29.1%       33.7%               33.1%  
Operating cash flow $ 134,532     $ 118,059     $ 65,908     14%   104%   $ 405,018  
Free cash flow1 $ 117,240     $ 103,507     $ 56,783     13%   106%   $ 353,244  
                               
Working Capital $ 582,344     $ 705,888     $ 613,187     (18%)   (5%)   $ 705,888  
Cash and Restricted Cash $ 344,197     $ 322,943     $ 176,022     7%   96%   $ 322,943  
Adjusted Gross Debt2 $ 399,723     $ 449,711     $ 518,093     (11%)   (23%)   $ 459,620  
Equity $ 658,490     $ 756,813     $ 475,477     (13%)   38%   $ 756,813  

(1)  Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow plus investing cash flow
(2)  Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16 at December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022

Sales

In the first quarter of 2023, Ferroglobe reported net sales of $400.8 million, a decrease of 11% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 44% over the year-ago period. The decrease in our first quarter results is primarily attributable to lower volumes across our product portfolio, and lower pricing in our main products. The $48 million decrease in sales over the prior quarter was primarily driven by silicon metal, which accounted for $23 million of the decrease, and manganese-based alloys, which accounted for $29 million, partially offset by an increase in silicon-based alloys, which accounted for $9 million.   

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $231.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 versus $289.6 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of 20%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 58% in the first quarter of 2023 versus 65% in the prior quarter. This variance was mainly due to the change in the fair value of a short-term power purchase agreement (PPA) that finalized on April 30, 2023 to hedge energy prices in Spain.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent

In the first quarter of 2023, net profit attributable to the parent was $21.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to a net profit attributable to the parent of $6.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA

In the first quarter of 2023, adjusted EBITDA was $44,8 million, or 11% of sales, a decrease of 66% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $130.4 million, or 29% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in the first quarter of 2023 adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in sales volumes, prices, and the indirect CO2 and energy compensation in France in December 2022.

Total Cash

The total cash balance was $344.2 million as of March 31, 2023, up $21.3 million from $322.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023, we generated positive operating cash flow of $134.8 million, had negative cash flow from investing activities of $17.3 million, and $96.2 million in negative cash flow from financing activities.

Total Working Capital

Total working capital was $582.3 million at March 31, 2023, decreasing from $705.9 million at December 31, 2022. The $123.5 million decrease in working capital during the quarter was due to a decrease in trade and other receivables by $113.0 million and inventories by $83.0 million, partially offset by an increase in trade and other payables by $72.5 million.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “During the first quarter, we followed through on our commitment to optimize working capital, with a total release of $131 million, driven by inventories and trade receivables. We continued to strengthen our balance sheet in the first quarter, achieving the lowest leverage in the company’s history with net debt of just $55 million. We expect continued improvement to our balance sheet and project to get to net debt positive in the next couple of quarters. With a strong balance sheet and improved cash flows, we are actively reviewing actions to optimize our capital structure and begin returning value to shareholders,” concluded Mrs. García-Cos.        

Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

                       
  Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended          Quarter Ended       Twelve Months
Ended
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   % Q/Q   March 31, 2022   % Y/Y   December 31, 2022
Shipments in metric tons: 36,942     39,459     (6.4 )%   56,349     (34.4 )%   209,342  
Average selling price ($/MT): 4,351     4,655     (6.5 )%   5,552     (21.6 )%   5,332  
                       
Silicon Metal Revenue ($,000) 160,735     183,682     (12.5 )%   312,850     (48.6 )%   1,116,212  
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 31,120     89,064     (65.1 )%   151,661     (79.5 )%   529,355  
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Mgns 19.4%     48.5%         48.5%         47.4%  

Silicon metal revenue in the first quarter was $160.7 million, a decrease of 12.5% over the prior quarter. The average realized selling price decreased by 6.5%, primarily due to a pricing market decline of 6.5% in the US and 8% in Europe. Total shipments decreased due to self-constraint of our European assets in response to the general demand slowdown. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal decreased to $31.1 million during the first quarter, a decrease of 65.1% compared with $89.1 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin in the quarter decreased mainly driven by the energy compensation in France in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Silicon-Based Alloys

                       
  Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended          Quarter Ended       Twelve Months
Ended
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   % Q/Q   March 31, 2022   % Y/Y   December 31, 2022
Shipments in metric tons: 49,100     39,847     23.2 %   57,594     (14.7 )%   204,076  
Average selling price ($/MT): 2,756     3,182     (13.4 )%   3,680     (25.1 )%   3,694  
                       
Silicon-based Alloys Revenue ($,000) 135,320     126,793     6.7 %   211,946     (36.2 )%   753,857  
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 21,924     37,102     (40.9 )%   78,411     (72.0 )%   257,144  
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns 16.2%     29.3%         37.0%         34.1%  

Silicon-based alloy revenue in the first quarter was $135.3 million, an increase of 6.7% over the prior quarter. The shipments increase by 23.2%, triggered by the restart of blast furnaces taking advantage of low energy prices. Adjusted EBITDA for the silicon-based alloys portfolio decreased to $21.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 40.9% compared with $37.1 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin decreased in the quarter mainly due to the decrease in sale prices.

Manganese-Based Alloys

                       
  Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended          Quarter Ended       Twelve Months
Ended
  March 31, 2023   December 31,
2022		   % Q/Q   March 31, 2022   % Y/Y   December 31,
2022
Shipments in metric tons: 46,867     61,917     (24.3 )%   75,082     (37.6 )%   295,589  
Average selling price ($/MT): 1,316     1,466     (10.2 )%   1,925     (31.6 )%   1,778  
                       
Manganese-based Alloys Revenue ($,000) 61,677     90,770     (32.1 )%   144,533     (57.3 )%   525,557  
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 2,043     19,696     (89.6 )%   20,371     (90.0 )%   69,966  
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns 3.3%     21.7%         14.1%         13.3%  

Manganese-based alloy revenue in the first quarter was $61.7 million, a decrease of 32.1% over the prior quarter. The average realized selling price decreased by 10.2% and total shipments decreased 24.3%. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio decreased to $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 89.6% compared with $19.9 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin in the quarter decreased mainly driven by the energy compensation in France in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Russia – Ukraine War

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted supply chains and caused instability in the global economy, while the United States, United Kingdom and European Union, among other countries, announced sanctions against Russia. The ongoing conflict could result in the imposition of further economic sanctions against Russia. Sanctions imposed on coal and assimilated products such as anthracite and metallurgical coke have obliged Ferroglobe to redirect its sourcing of such products to other. New sourcing of carbon electrodes was put in place in 2022 allowing Ferroglobe to ensure supply continuity to its operations worldwide while maintaining compliance with applicable sanctions.

Conference Call

Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 8:30 AM, Eastern Time on May 10, 2023. Please dial-in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.

To join via phone:                                                                         
Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:        
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI80b8c060e88c4ab7abcef347366e2149
Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:                
A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:        
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xkwnauwt

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-GAAP financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net profit, adjusted profit per share, working capital, adjusted gross debt and net debt, are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Anis Barodawalla
Executive Vice President – Investor Relations 
Email:   investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig
Executive Director – Communications & Public Affairs
Email:   corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com


 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
                       
  Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended      Twelve Months Ended
  March 31, 2023      December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2022
Sales $ 400,868      $ 448,625     $ 715,265     $ 2,597,916  
Raw materials and energy consumption for production   (255,036 )      (289,572 )     (340,555 )     (1,285,086 )
Energy consumption for production (PPA impact)   23,193                    
Other operating income   14,814        78,414       23,008       147,356  
Staff costs   (67,543 )      (76,431 )     (81,986 )     (314,810 )
Other operating expense   (54,145 )      (54,129 )     (83,176 )     (346,252 )
Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs   (17,990 )      (20,547 )     (21,109 )     (81,559 )
Impairment (losses) gain   246       (56,999 )           (56,999 )
Other gain (loss)   47       335       (317 )     (19 )
Operating profit   44,454       29,696       211,130       660,547  
Net finance expense   (10,980 )      (16,830 )     (12,455 )     (58,741 )
Exchange differences   1,455        4,051       (4,393 )     (9,995 )
Profit before tax   34,929        16,917       194,282       591,811  
Income tax (loss)   (9,461 )      (7,775 )     (43,495 )     (147,983 )
Profit for the period   25,468       9,142       150,787       443,828  
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest   (4,477 )      (2,943 )     376       (3,514 )
Profit attributable to the parent $ 20,991      $ 6,199     $ 151,163     $ 440,314  
                        
                       
EBITDA $ 62,444     $ 50,243     $ 232,239     $ 742,106  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,767     $ 130,442     $ 241,119     $ 860,006  
                       
                       
Weighted average shares outstanding                      
Basic   187,873       187,523       187,408       187,816  
Diluted   189,629       188,949       188,583       189,625  
                       
Profit (loss) per ordinary share                      
Basic $ 0.11     $ 0.03     $ 0.81     $ 2.34  
Diluted $ 0.11     $ 0.03     $ 0.80     $ 2.32  


 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
                   
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
  2023      2022      2022
     ASSETS
Non-current assets                  
Goodwill $   29,702   $ 29,702   $ 29,702
Other intangible assets     223,447     111,797     188,407
Property, plant and equipment     497,557     486,247     548,862
Other non-current financial assets     14,702     14,186     3,977
Deferred tax assets     7,123     7,136     246
Non-current receivables from related parties     2,915     1,600     1,665
Other non-current assets     19,297     18,218     18,819
Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents     2,175     2,133     2,220
Total non-current assets     796,918     671,019     793,898
Current assets                  
Inventories     417,042     500,080     362,298
Trade and other receivables     312,452     425,474     499,953
Current receivables from related parties     2,728     2,675     2,784
Current income tax assets     7,652     6,104     408
Other current financial assets     2     3     203
Other current assets     26,914     30,608     11,838
Assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale     1,088     1,067    
Current restricted cash and cash equivalents     2,411     2,875    
Cash and cash equivalents     339,611     317,935     173,802
Total current assets     1,109,900     1,286,821     1,051,286
Total assets $   1,906,818   $ 1,957,840   $ 1,845,184
                   
     EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity $   658,490   $ 756,813   $ 475,477
Non-current liabilities                  
Deferred income     128,125     3,842     70,699
Provisions     50,937     47,670     57,858
Bank borrowings     15,590     15,774     3,360
Lease liabilities     11,744     12,942     10,636
Debt instruments     304,621     330,655     404,954
Other financial liabilities     39,276     38,279     38,674
Other Obligations     36,310     37,502     37,241
Other non-current liabilities     22     12    
Deferred tax liabilities     35,272     35,854     35,423
Total non-current liabilities     621,897     522,530     658,845
Current liabilities                  
Provisions     146,501     145,507     159,386
Bank borrowings     31,462     62,059     95,359
Lease liabilities     7,492     8,929     7,869
Debt instruments     4,688     12,787     6,382
Other financial liabilities     43,950     60,382     62,141
Financial Instruments     79,331        
Payables to related parties     2,377     1,790     8,685
Trade and other payables     147,150     219,666     249,064
Current income tax liabilities     48,326     53,234     21,208
Other Obligations     18,790     9,580     18,369
Other current liabilities     96,364     104,563     82,399
Total current liabilities     626,431     678,497     710,862
Total equity and liabilities $   1,906,818   $ 1,957,840   $ 1,845,184


 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
                       
  Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended   Twelve Months
Ended
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:                      
Profit for the period $ 25,468     $ 9,142     $ 150,787     $ 443,828  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit
to net cash used by operating activities: 		                     
Income tax (benefit) expense   9,461       7,775       43,495       147,983  
Depreciation and amortization charges,
operating allowances and write-downs		   17,990       20,547       21,109       81,559  
Net finance expense   10,980       16,830       12,455       58,741  
Exchange differences   (1,455 )     (4,051 )     4,393       9,995  
Impairment losses   (246 )     56,999             56,999  
Net loss (gain) due to changes in the value of asset   (25 )     (209 )     (6 )     (349 )
Gain on disposal of non-current assets   (22 )     (120 )     302       459  
Share-based compensation   1,905       1,941       1,807       5,836  
Other adjustments         (6 )     21       (91 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities                      
(Increase) decrease in inventories   86,275       41,566       (73,611 )     (220,823 )
(Increase) decrease in trade receivables   118,714       14,518       (121,767 )     (72,558 )
Increase (decrease) in trade payables   (73,864 )     (130 )     40,073       30,640  
Other   (44,100 )     (10,288 )     (12,463 )     (56,677 )
Income taxes paid   (16,298 )     (36,455 )     (687 )     (80,524 )
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities   134,783       118,059       65,908       405,018  
Cash flows from investing activities:                      
Interest and finance income received   668       257       68       1,520  
Payments due to investments:                      
Other intangible assets         (918 )           (1,147 )
Property, plant and equipment   (17,960 )     (13,891 )     (9,193 )     (52,153 )
Other                     6  
Net cash (used) provided by investing activities   (17,292 )     (14,552 )     (9,125 )     (51,774 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                      
Payment for debt and equity issuance costs         (60 )           (853 )
Repayment of debt instruments   (26,283 )           (4,943 )     (111,106 )
Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings:                      
Borrowings   109,762       158,607       244,164       898,586  
Payments   (141,900 )     (168,230 )     (237,627 )     (919,932 )
Amounts paid due to leases   (2,247 )     (4,383 )     (2,518 )     (11,590 )
Proceeds from other financing liabilities                     38,298  
Other amounts received/(paid) due to financing activities   (17,377 )           38,298       678  
Interest paid   (18,192 )     (3,569 )     (34,799 )     (60,822 )
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities   (96,237 )     (17,635 )     2,575       (166,741 )
Total net cash flows for the period   21,254       85,872       59,358       186,503  
Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents   322,943       236,789       116,663       116,663  
Exchange differences on cash and
cash equivalents in foreign currencies		         282       1       (6,506 )
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 344,197     $ 322,943     $ 176,022     $ 296,660  
Cash from continuing operations   339,611       317,935       173,802       317,935  
Current/Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents   4,586       5,008       2,220       5,008  
Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position $ 344,197     $ 322,943     $ 176,022     $ 322,943  


Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

                         
  Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended   Twelve Months
Ended		  
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2022  
Profit attributable to the parent $ 20,991     $ 6,199     $ 151,163     $ 440,314  
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest   4,477       2,943       (376 )     3,514  
Income tax expense   9,461       7,775       43,495       147,983  
Net finance expense   10,980       16,830       12,455       58,741  
Exchange differences   (1,455 )     (4,051 )     4,393       9,995  
Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs   17,990       20,547       21,109       81,559  
EBITDA   62,444       50,243       232,239       742,106  
Impairment   (246 )     56,999             56,999  
Restructuring and termination costs               5,909       9,315  
New strategy implementation   2,049       4,442       2,971       29,032  
Pension Plan buyout                      
Subactivity   3,713       5,653             9,449  
PPA Energy   (23,193 )                  
Prior periods (loss)         13,105             13,105  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,767     $ 130,442     $ 241,119     $ 860,006  


Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

                             
  Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended     Twelve Months
Ended		  
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022     December 31, 2022  
Profit attributable to the parent $ 20,991     $ 6,199     $ 151,163     $ 440,314  
Tax rate adjustment   (599 )     4,591       6,931       36,604  
Impairment   (175 )     46,272             46,272  
Restructuring and termination costs               4,797       7,562  
New strategy implementation   1,459       3,606       2,412       23,568  
Pension Plan buyout                      
Subactivity   2,644       4,589             7,671  
PPA Energy   (16,513 )                  
Prior periods (loss)         10,639             10,639  
Adjusted profit attributable to the parent $ 7,807     $ 75,896     $ 165,303     $ 572,630  


Adjusted diluted profit per share:

                             
  Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended   Twelve Months
Ended		  
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2022  
Diluted profit per ordinary share $ 0.11     $ 0.03     $ 0.80     $ 2.32  
Tax rate adjustment   (0.00 )     0.02       0.04       0.19  
Impairment   (0.00 )     0.24             0.26  
Restructuring and termination costs               0.03       0.04  
New strategy implementation   0.01       0.02       0.01       0.13  
Subactivity   0.01       0.02             0.04  
PPA Energy   (0.09 )                  
Prior periods (loss)         0.06             0.06  
Adjusted diluted profit per ordinary share $ 0.05     $ 0.39     $ 0.88     $ 3.04  

Primary Logo

Ferroglobe Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

