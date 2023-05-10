PhotoPharmics to Present at MTI All Stars Investor Showcase

Kent Savage, CEO of PhotoPharmics

DeviceTalks in Boston on May 10-11 to feature pitches from PhotoPharmics and other leading startups

We’re pleased to present the exciting developments at PhotoPharmics at DeviceTalks and be recognized for our innovative therapy for people with Parkinson’s disease and the breakthrough it represents.” — Kent Savage, CEO of PhotoPharmics

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PhotoPharmics today announced CEO Kent Savage has been invited to present at the inaugural MTI All Stars Investor Showcase at Device Talks Boston on May 10 and 11. The event will feature pitches from 22 MedTech Innovator alumni companies, offering essential insights for investors, engineers, executives, and other medical device industry professionals.

According to event organizers, DeviceTalks Boston is designed to provide valuable insights in easy-to-identify tracks, for funding and leading start-ups, engineering and developing new prototypes and devices, manufacturing medical devices with new materials and technologies, and bringing new products to market through regulatory, reimbursement, and commercial challenges.

The conference will feature keynote interviews, panel discussions, and presentations from leading companies in neurology, orthopedics, cardiovascular, image-guided devices, surgical robotics, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with proven leaders in the industry and hear about the latest innovations and trends.

“We’re pleased to present the exciting developments at PhotoPharmics,” said Kent Savage, CEO of PhotoPharmics. “It’s wonderful to be recognized for our innovative therapeutic device for people with Parkinson’s disease and the breakthrough it represents.”

Savage will speak as part of the MedTech Innovator All-Stars Presentations section of the event on May 11, 2023 at 11:15 AM.

“DeviceTalks Boston provides the perfect opportunity for networking with investors, top experts in medical device design, manufacturing, and sales,” said Savage. “We expect a critical mass of resources for companies like ours seeking insights and help on developing intricate and critical technologies.”

About MedTech Innovator

-------------

The MedTech Innovator program is the world's largest life sciences accelerator, with a mission to accelerate the growth of companies that are transforming the healthcare system. Participants benefit from broad exposure and mentorship from leading players in the medtech industry.

About PhotoPharmics

-------------

PhotoPharmics is a privately held, clinical-stage medical device company developing next-generation treatments for treating neurodegenerative disorders through the eyes. Company founders have 30+ years of research and experience in this field. They previously developed specialized light solutions now widely used to regulate circadian rhythms in seasonal affective disorder, sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression (acquired by Philips-Respironics in 2007).

Drawing from research and recent trials, PhotoPharmics is developing applications of specialized light across several neurodegenerative diseases. The company aims to make a clinically meaningful difference in patients’ lives by delivering safe and effective non-invasive treatments. Investor inquiries are welcomed. Learn more at www.photopharmics.com.

PR#10101

###