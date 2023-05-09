Family Violence Prevention Week 2023

CANADA, May 9 - Prince Edward Island will recognize Family Violence Prevention Week from May 15-21 and this year’s theme is Healing Communities.

“Every Islander can play a part in preventing and responding to family violence, whether as a neighbour, friend, family member, or co-worker. Real strength is being a part of the solution to end family violence.” - Premier Dennis King

Communities and organizations across the Island will hold events between May 15-21, including community walks, family events, workshops and information sessions. A full schedule of events can be found at Family Violence Prevention Week Wednesday, May 17, is Wear Purple Day. Islanders across the province are asked to wear purple throughout the week, to help raise awareness and remember victims of violence and their families.

“We all have a role to play in ending family violence. Unfortunately, family violence can happen to anyone and for some, home is not always a safe place. As a community we need to empower people to feel they have choices and to know there are supports available for them. If you know or suspect someone is being abused, reach out and tell them that there is help available and that they are not alone,” said Natalie Jameson, Minister responsible for the Status of Women.

“It is important to recognize the signs of an abusive relationship beyond seeing signs of physical violence,” said Danya O’Malley, chair of the Premier’s Action Committee on Family Violence Prevention. “Even if we are not experiencing violence ourselves, there are actions we as bystanders can take that could help save a life.”

The Premier’s Action Committee on Family Violence Prevention (PAC) was established in 1995 to provide education and awareness about family violence prevention in our province.

Ways to support someone in an abusive or violent relationship include:

looking for “red flags” that may indicate someone is being abused, such as a partner constantly checking up on them or trying to keep them away from family and friends;

speaking to the person privately and letting them know you are willing to listen and help if you are worried about them;

providing the person with information on community resources and encouraging them to seek protection; and

if you think someone you know is in danger, call 9-1-1.

Still not sure how to respond? There are professionals who can help.

PEI Family Violence Prevention Services: Confidential information and support available 24/7 by phone, text, or chat (1-800-240-9894 or, PEI Family Violence Prevention Services.

Victim Services: 902-368-4582 (Charlottetown), 902-888-8218 (Summerside)

PEI Rape and Sexual Assault Centre: 1-888-368-8055

