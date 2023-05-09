Submit Release
goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the First Quarter & Provides Updated Forecast

/EIN News/ -- Loan Originations of $616 million, up 29% from $477 million
Loan Growth of $196 million, up 58% from $124 million
Loan Portfolio of $2.99 billion, up 39% from $2.15 billion
Revenue of $287 million, up 24% from $232 million
Diluted EPS of $3.01 up 94%; Adjusted Diluted EPS1 of $3.10, up 14% from $2.72

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading non-prime consumer lenders, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter Results

During the quarter, the Company produced loan originations of $616 million, up 29% compared to $477 million originated in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in lending was driven by strong performance across the Company’s entire range of products and acquisition channels, including unsecured lending, home equity loans, point-of-sale lending, and automotive financing.

The increased loan originations led to record first quarter growth in the loan portfolio of $196 million, which was up 58% from $124 million of loan growth in the first quarter of 2022. At quarter end, the gross consumer loan receivable portfolio was $2.99 billion, up 39% from $2.15 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $287 million in the quarter, up 24% from the $232 million in the first quarter of last year.

During the quarter, the Company continued to experience stable credit and payment performance. The net charge off rate in the first quarter was 8.9%, in line with the Company’s updated reduced target range of between 8% and 10% on an annualized basis, and consistent with 8.8% in the first quarter of 2022. The stable credit performance reflects the resilience of the non-prime consumer, coupled with the improved product mix of the loan portfolio and the proactive credit and underwriting enhancements made since the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company’s allowance for future credit losses declined slightly to 7.48%, compared to 7.62% in the fourth quarter of 2022, due to improved portfolio mix and delinquency performance.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2023 was a record $102 million, up 28% from $80 million in the first quarter of 2022. Operating margin for the first quarter was 35.5%, up from 34.4% in the same period last year.

After adjustments, including unusual items and non-recurring expenses, the Company reported record adjusted operating income2 of $106 million, an increase of 24% compared to $86 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating margin1 for the first quarter was 37.1%, flat compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to a higher level of loan growth resulting in an increase in the loan loss provision expense compared to the prior period. The efficiency ratio1 for the first quarter of 2023 was 33.1%, down 260 bps from 35.7% in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting improved operating leverage.

Net income in the first quarter was $51.4 million, up 97% from $26.1 million in the same period of 2022, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $3.01, up 94% from the $1.55 reported in the first quarter of 2022. After adjusting for non-recurring and unusual items on an after-tax basis in both periods, adjusted net income2 was a record $52.9 million, up 16% from $45.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $3.10, up 14% from $2.72 in the first quarter of 2022. Return on equity during the quarter was 23.2%, compared to 13.5% in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted return on equity1 was 23.9% in the quarter, up from 23.8% in the same period of 2022.

“2023 is off to a great start, driven by record first quarter loan growth, stable credit performance and record earnings,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, “Despite ongoing concerns about the economic environment, our tactics to ensure highly stable and resilient credit performance, including credit model enhancements and improved product mix, continue to produce the desired results. Furthermore, the confidence in our business has been reaffirmed with over $250 million of additional funding being provided by a combination of our bank syndicate and a facility provided by SLC Management. With record results to start the year, we are confident we are on track to achieve our full year guidance and produce record earnings,” Mr. Mullins concluded, “We are also pleased to publish a new commercial forecast, which incorporates the impact of the pending change to legislation. While our yield will moderate slightly in the outer years, we also believe there will be an increase in lending volume and further improvements to credit performance. All together, we remain confident we can continue to produce a record level of annual earnings going forward.”

Other Key First Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

  • Record revenue of $249 million, up 28%
  • 41% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 34%
  • Record 67% of net loan advances1 in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 64%
  • Record origination volumes in automotive financing
  • Net customer growth during the quarter of 8,955
  • Average loan book per branch3 improved to $5.1 million, an increase of 25.2%
  • Weighted average interest rate3 on consumer loans of 30.2%, down from 32.7%
  • Record operating income of $119 million, up 31%
  • Operating margin of 47.7%, up from 46.4%

easyhome

  • Revenue of $38.3 million, up 2%
  • Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $92.0 million, up 27%
  • Financial revenue2 from consumer lending increased to $11.2 million, up 24.6% from $9.0 million
  • Operating income of $9.1 million, down 3%
  • Operating margin of 23.8%, down from 25.0%

Overall

  • 87th consecutive quarter of positive net income
  • 19th consecutive year of paying dividends and 9th consecutive year of a dividend increase
  • 52nd consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth
  • Total customers served over 1.3 million
  • Adjusted return on equity1 of 23.9%, up from 23.8%
  • Adjusted return on tangible common equity1 of 33.8%, down from 36.5%
  • Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 5.7%, up from 4.3%
  • Net debt to net capitalization4 of 72% on March 31, 2023, in line with the Company’s target leverage profile

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $3.49 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of 30% from $2.69 billion as of March 31, 2022, primarily driven by growth in the consumer loan portfolio.

During the quarter, the Company exercised the accordion feature of its senior secured revolving credit facility (“Credit Facility”), increasing the size of the facility from $270 million to $370 million. The Credit Facility, which matures January 27, 2025, continues to be underwritten by Bank of Montreal, Royal Bank of Canada, Wells Fargo Bank, CIBC, National Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank. On lenders prime rate (“Prime”) advances, the interest rate payable remains at Prime plus 75 bps, and on draws elected to be taken utilizing the Canadian Bankers’ Acceptance rate (“BA”), the interest rate payable remains at BA plus 225 bps.

In May 2023, the Company increased its securitization facility, structured by SLC Management, the institutional asset management business of Sun Life Financial Inc, by $150 million. The facility will be securitized by consumer loans originated by goeasy’s wholly owned subsidiary, LendCare Capital Inc. (“LendCare”), and the amendment will have an initial term of one year and interest on advances payable at the rate of interpolated Government of Canada Bond (“GOCB”) yields plus an initial spread of 310 bps. The interpolated rate is determined using the remaining maturity of each loan sold into the facility, and the rate remains fixed for the life of the loan. The new securitization facility complements the Company’s existing $1.6 billion revolving securitization warehouse facilities, and will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding growth of the consumer loan portfolio.

During the quarter, the Company recognized net investment income of $2.0 million, due to fair value changes in the Company’s strategic minority investments in Affirm Holdings Inc. (“Affirm”), Brim Financial Inc. (“Brim”) and 1195407 B.C. Ltd. (“Canada Drives”).

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $82.1 million, up 106% from $39.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company’s existing revolving credit facilities, the Company had approximately $917 million in total debt capacity as of March 31, 2023. The Company remains confident that the capacity available under its existing funding facilities, and its ability to raise additional debt financing, is sufficient to fund its organic growth forecast.

At quarter-end, the Company’s weighted average cost of borrowing was 5.4%, and the fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was 5.7%. The Company estimates that it could currently grow the consumer loan portfolio by approximately $250 million per year solely from internal cash flows, without utilizing external debt. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of debt are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $400 million per year solely from internal cash flows. The Company also estimates that if it were to run-off its consumer loan and leasing portfolios, the value of the total cash repayments paid to the Company over the remaining life of its contracts would be approximately $3.8 billion. If, during such a run-off scenario with reasonable cost reductions, all excess cash flows were applied directly to debt, the Company estimates it would extinguish all external debt within 15 months.

Future Outlook

On February 15, 2023, the Company provided a 3-year forecast for the years 2023 through 2025. Subsequently, as previously disclosed, on March 28, 2023, the Government of Canada announced through the Federal Budget its intent to reduce the maximum allowable rate of interest to an annual percentage rate (“APR”) of 35%. The corresponding Budget Implementation Act indicates the effective date of the new maximum allowable rate will be determined at a later date, to be noted by a future Order in Council. It also references the new maximum allowable rate will only be applicable to credit agreements entered into subsequent to the effective date, and that a regulatory process will consider and incorporate exemptions to the law. The date that the new regulation will be drafted and published remains unknown at this time, as does the effective date of the new legislation. The Company intends to make enhancements to its products, pricing, and cost structure, with the objective of mitigating the future impact of a lower maximum allowable rate on its commercial results. As a result of the above considerations, the Company has assessed the anticipated impact of the reduced maximum allowable rate and has revised its forecasts, assuming that the new legislation, does not become effective prior to the end of 2023.

The following tables outline the Company’s revised forecast for the years 2023 through 2025, and the prior forecast, which was issued in February 2023. Despite the pending change in legislation, the Company does not expect a significant impact to its business outlook and believes the change will benefit goeasy, and those with scale, in the long term. As such, the Company remains confident it will continue to produce a record level of annual earnings going forward.

New Updated Forecast

  Updated Forecast for 2023 Updated Forecast for 2024 Updated Forecast for 2025
Gross consumer loans receivable at year end $3.40 - $3.60 billion $4.10 - $4.35 billion $4.70 - $5.10
Billion
Total Company revenue $1.20 - $1.25 billion $1.35 - $1.45 billion $1.50 - $1.70
billion
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 34.5% - 36.5% 33.0% - 35.0% 32.0% - 34.0%
Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 8.0% - 10.0% 8.0% - 10.0% 7.5% - 9.5%
Total Company operating margin 36% + 37% + 38% +
Return on equity 22% + 21% + 21% +

Previous Forecast

  Prior Forecast for 2023 Prior Forecasts for 2024 Prior Forecasts for 2025
Gross consumer loans receivable at year end $3.4B - $3.6B $4.1B - $4.3B $4.7B - $5.0B
Total Company revenue $1.15B - $1.25B $1.38B - $1.48B $1.56B - $1.70B
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) 1 34.5% - 36.5% 33.5% - 35.5% 33.0% - 35.0%
Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 8.5% - 10.5% 8.0% - 10.0% 8.0% - 10.0%
Total Company operating margin 36%+ 37%+ 38%+
Return on equity 22%+ 22%+ 22%+

goeasy has been on a multi-year journey to reduce the weighted average annual interest rate for its customers, which currently sits at approximately 30% today. Furthermore, the Company’s existing strategy has already been to continuously reduce the weighted average interest rate charged to its borrowers going forward. By widening its range of products and rates, the Company has been able to attract more near-prime consumers and extend the life of its customer relationships, providing a path for consumers to receive a lower interest rate in reward for positive payment behavior. This strategy has enabled the organization to scale to nearly $3 billion in consumer loans, while originating over $10.7 billion in loans and serving over 1.3 million Canadians.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share payable on July 14, 2023 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on June 30, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to forecasts for growth of the consumer loans receivable, annual revenue growth forecasts, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements and the Company’s ability to secure sufficient capital, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results, critical accounting estimates, expected future yields and net charge off rates on loans, the estimated number of new locations to be opened, the dealer relationships, the size and characteristics of the Canadian non-prime lending market and the continued development of the type and size of competitors in the market. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as “expect”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “aim”, “plan”, “believe”, “budget”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “foresee”, “target” or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company’s operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy’s ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), including under the section entitled “Risk Factors”.

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by approximately 2,400 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 7,500 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.3 million Canadians and originated over $10.7 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from 78 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $4.8 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca,  www.easyhome.ca.

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins
President & Chief Executive Officer
(905) 272-2788

Farhan Ali Khan
Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
(905) 272-2788

Notes:

1 These are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
2 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
3 These are supplementary financial measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
4 These are capital management measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
5 Non-IFRS ratios, non-IFRS measures, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies.


goeasy Ltd.          
           
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION        
(Unaudited)          
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)          
           
           
      As At As At  
      March 31, December 31,  
      2023 2022  
           
ASSETS          
Cash     72,298 62,654  
Accounts receivable     26,299 25,697  
Prepaid expenses     9,591 8,334  
Income taxes recoverable     5,921 2,323  
Consumer loans receivable, net     2,815,696 2,627,357  
Investments     59,287 57,304  
Lease assets     46,687 48,437  
Property and equipment, net     33,649 35,856  
Derivative financial assets     44,546 49,444  
Intangible assets, net     135,457 138,802  
Right-of-use assets, net     63,704 65,758  
Goodwill     180,923 180,923  
TOTAL ASSETS     3,494,058 3,302,889  
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Liabilities          
Revolving credit facility     218,235 148,646  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     48,388 51,136  
Dividends payable     15,871 14,965  
Unearned revenue     30,125 28,661  
Accrued interest     23,394 10,159  
Deferred tax liabilities, net     22,619 24,692  
Lease liabilities     72,477 74,328  
Secured borrowings     92,041 105,792  
Revolving securitization warehouse facilities     901,615 805,825  
Notes payable     1,167,190 1,168,997  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     2,591,955 2,433,201  
           
Shareholders' equity          
Share capital     423,282 419,046  
Contributed surplus     16,651 21,499  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     238 2,776  
Retained earnings     461,932 426,367  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     902,103 869,688  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     3,494,058 3,302,889  
           


goeasy Ltd.          
           
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME          
(Unaudited)          
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)          
           
           
      Three Months Ended  
      March 31, March 31,  
      2023
 2022
  
           
REVENUE          
Interest income     201,428   156,824    
Lease revenue     25,565   26,878    
Commissions earned     53,916   43,858    
Charges and fees     6,388   4,582    
      287,297   232,142    
           
OPERATING EXPENSES          
           
BAD DEBTS     75,896   54,149    
           
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES          
Salaries and benefits     51,163   41,964    
Stock-based compensation     3,024   2,300    
Advertising and promotion     7,247   9,510    
Occupancy     6,644   6,379    
Technology costs     7,289   5,240    
Underwriting and collections     3,985   3,091    
Other expenses     8,425   8,772    
      87,777   77,256    
           
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION          
Depreciation of lease assets     8,507   8,465    
Amortization of intangible assets     5,309   5,213    
Depreciation of right-of-use assets     5,246   4,869    
Depreciation of property and equipment     2,495   2,225    
      21,557   20,772    
           
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES     185,230   152,177    
           
OPERATING INCOME     102,067   79,965    
           
OTHER INCOME (LOSS)     1,983   (17,525 )  
           
FINANCE COSTS     (34,226 ) (23,479 )  
           
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES     69,824   38,961    
           
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY)          
Current     19,560   16,296    
Deferred     (1,172 ) (3,431 )  
      18,388   12,865    
           
NET INCOME     51,436   26,096    
           
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE     3.06   1.59    
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE     3.01   1.55    
           



SEGMENT REPORTING        
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)        
         
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
  easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total
         
Revenue        
Interest income 193,179 8,249 -   201,428  
Lease revenue - 25,565 -   25,565  
Commissions earned 50,384 3,532 -   53,916  
Charges and fees 5,414 974 -   6,388  
  248,977 38,320 -   287,297  
         
Operating expenses        
Bad debts 73,265 2,631 -   75,896  
Other operating expenses 47,778 15,848 24,151   87,777  
Depreciation and amortization 9,206 10,734 1,617   21,557  
  130,249 29,213 25,768   185,230  
         
Operating income (loss) 118,728 9,107 (25,768 ) 102,067  
         
Other income       1,983  
         
Finance costs       (34,226 )
         
Income before income taxes       69,824  
         
Income taxes       18,388  
         
Net income       51,436  
         
Diluted earnings per share       3.01  
         
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
  easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total
         
Revenue        
Interest income 150,149 6,675 -   156,824  
Lease revenue - 26,878 -   26,878  
Commissions earned 40,857 3,001 -   43,858  
Charges and fees 3,604 978 -   4,582  
  194,610 37,532 -   232,142  
         
Operating expenses        
Bad debts 52,119 2,030 -   54,149  
Other operating expenses 43,533 15,418 18,305   77,256  
Depreciation and amortization 8,633 10,713 1,426   20,772  
  104,285 28,161 19,731   152,177  
         
Operating income (loss) 90,325 9,371 (19,731 ) 79,965  
         
Other loss       (17,525 )
         
Finance costs       (23,479 )
         
Income before income taxes       38,961  
         
Income taxes       12,865  
         
Net income       26,096  
         
Diluted earnings per share       1.55  



SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS      
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)      
         
  Three Months Ended    
  March 31, March 31, Variance Variance
2023
 2022
 $ / bps % change
         
Summary Financial Results        
Revenue 287,297   232,142   55,155   23.8 %
Bad debts 75,896   54,149   21,747   40.2 %
Other operating expenses 87,777   77,256   10,521   13.6 %
EBITDA1 117,100   74,747   42,353   56.7 %
EBITDA margin1 40.8 % 32.2 % 860 bps   26.7 %
Depreciation and amortization 21,557   20,772   785   3.8 %
Operating income 102,067   79,965   22,102   27.6 %
Operating margin 35.5 % 34.4 % 110 bps   3.2 %
Other income (loss) 1,983   (17,525 ) 19,508   111.3 %
Finance costs 34,226   23,479   10,747   45.8 %
Effective income tax rate 26.3 % 33.0 % (670 bps ) (20.3 %)
Net income 51,436   26,096   25,340   97.1 %
Diluted earnings per share 3.01   1.55   1.46   94.2 %
Return on assets 6.1 % 4.0 % 210 bps   52.5 %
Return on equity 23.2 % 13.5 % 970 bps   71.9 %
Return on tangible common equity1 34.4 % 22.8 % 1,160 bps   50.9 %
         
Adjusted Financial Results1        
Other operating expenses 95,181   82,900   12,281   14.8 %
Efficiency ratio 33.1 % 35.7 % (260 bps ) (7.3 %)
Operating income 106,445   86,061   20,384   23.7 %
Operating margin 37.1 % 37.1 % -   -  
Net income 52,933   45,779   7,154   15.6 %
Diluted earnings per share 3.10   2.72   0.38   14.0 %
Return on assets 6.2 % 6.9 % (70 bps ) (10.1 %)
Return on equity 23.9 % 23.8 % 10 bps   0.4 %
Return on tangible common equity 33.8 % 36.5 % (270 bps ) (7.4 %)
         
Key Performance Indicators        
         
Segment Financials        
easyfinancial revenue 248,977   194,610   54,367   27.9 %
easyfinancial operating margin 47.7 % 46.4 % 130 bps   2.8 %
easyhome revenue 38,320   37,532   788   2.1 %
easyhome operating margin 23.8 % 25.0 % (120 bps ) (4.8 %)
         
Portfolio Indicators        
Gross consumer loans receivable 2,990,686   2,154,300   836,386   38.8 %
Growth in consumer loans receivable 195,992   123,961   72,031   58.1 %
Gross loan originations 615,619   476,542   139,077   29.2 %
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 35.6 % 38.7 % (310 bps ) (8.0 %)
Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 8.9 % 8.8 % 10 bps   1.1 %
Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1 82,101   39,928   42,173   105.6 %
Potential monthly lease revenue1 7,729   7,841   (112 ) (1.4 %)
1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.

 

Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures

The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company’s MD&A, available on www.sedar.com.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 26 of the Company’s MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

  Three Months Ended

($ in 000’s except earnings per share) 		March 31,
2023 		March 31,
2022
     
Net income as stated 51,436   26,096  
     
Impact of adjusting items    
Other operating expenses    
Contract exit fee1 934   -  
Integration costs3 169   507  
Corporate development costs2 -   2,314  
Depreciation and amortization    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets4 3,275   3,275  
Other (income) loss5 (1,983 ) 17,525  
Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items 2,395   23,621  
Income tax impact of above adjusting items (898 ) (3,938 )
After-tax impact of adjusting items 1,497   19,683  
     
Adjusted net income 52,933   45,779  
     
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 17,072   16,834  
     
Diluted earnings per share as stated 3.01   1.55  
Per share impact of adjusting items 0.09   1.17  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share 3.10   2.72  

Adjusting item related to a contract exit fee
1 In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company decided to terminate its agreement with a third-party technology provider that was contracted in 2020 to develop a new loan management system. After careful evaluation, the Company determined that the performance to date was unsatisfactory, and the additional investment necessary to complete the development was no longer economical, relative to the anticipated business value and other available options. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company settled its dispute with the third-party technology provider for $0.9 million, reported under Other operating expenses.
Adjusting items related to the corporate development costs
2 Corporate development costs in the first quarter of 2022 were related to the exploration of a strategic acquisition opportunity, which the Company elected to not pursue, including advisory, consulting and legal costs, reported under Other operating expenses.
Adjusting items related to the LendCare Acquisition
3 Integration costs related to advisory and consulting costs, employee incentives, representation and warranty insurance costs, other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare as a result of the integration with LendCare.
4 Amortization of the $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years.
Adjusting item related to other income (loss)
5 For the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, investment income was mainly due to fair value changes on the Company’s investments in Affirm, Brim and Canada Drives. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, investment loss was mainly due to fair value changes on the Company’s investment in Affirm and its related Total Return Swap.

Adjusted Other Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio

Adjusted other operating expenses is a non-IFRS measure, while efficiency ratio is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 26 of the Company’s MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted other operating expenses and efficiency ratio for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

  Three Months Ended

($ in 000’s) 		March 31,
2023 		March 31,
2022
     
Other operating expenses as stated 87,777   77,256  
     
Impact of adjusting items1    
Other operating expenses    
Contract exit fee (934 ) -  
Integration costs (169 ) (507 )
Corporate development costs -   (2,314 )
Depreciation and amortization    
Depreciation of lease assets 8,507   8,465  
Total impact of adjusting items 7,404   5,644  
     
Adjusted other operating expenses 95,181   82,900  
     
Total revenue 287,297   232,142  
     
Efficiency ratio 33.1 % 35.7 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted operating margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 26 of the Company’s MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

  Three Months Ended

($ in 000’s except percentages) 		March 31,
2023 		March 31,
2023
(adjusted) 		March 31,
2022 		March 31,
2022
(adjusted)
         
easyfinancial        
Operating income 118,728   118,728   90,325   90,325  
Divided by revenue 248,977   248,977   194,610   194,610  
         
easyfinancial operating margin 47.7 % 47.7 % 46.4 % 46.4 %
         
easyhome        
Operating income 9,107   9,107   9,371   9,371  
Divided by revenue 38,320   38,320   37,532   37,532  
         
easyhome operating margin 23.8 % 23.8 % 25.0 % 25.0 %
         
Total        
Operating income 102,067   102,067   79,965   79,965  
Other operating expenses1        
Contract exit fee -   934      
Integration costs -   169   -   507  
Corporate development costs -   -   -   2,314  
Depreciation and amortization1        
Amortization of acquired intangible assets -   3,275   -   3,275  
Adjusted operating income 102,067   106,445   79,965   86,061  
         
Divided by revenue 287,297   287,297   232,142   232,142  
         
Total operating margin 35.5 % 37.1 % 34.4 % 37.1 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Free Cash Flow from Operations before Net Growth in Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 26 of the Company’s MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Items used to calculate free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

  Three Months Ended
($ in 000’s) March 31,
2023 		March 31,
2022
     
Cash used in operating activities (113,891 ) (84,033 )
     
Net growth in gross consumer loans receivable during the period 195,992   123,961  
     
Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable 82,101   39,928  

Adjusted Return on Equity

Adjusted return on equity is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 26 of the Company’s MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted return on equity for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

  Three Months Ended
($ in 000’s except percentages) March 31,
2023 		March 31,
2023
(adjusted) 		March 31,
2022 		March 31,
2022
(adjusted)
         
Net income as stated 51,436   51,436   26,096   26,096  
After-tax impact of adjusting items1 -   1,497   -   19,683  
Adjusted net income 51,436   52,933   26,096   45,779  
         
Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4   X 4   X 4   X 4  
         
Divided by average shareholders’ equity for the period 885,896   885,896   770,614   770,614  
         
Return on equity 23.2 % 23.9 % 13.5 % 23.8 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Return on Tangible Common Equity

Reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 26 of the Company’s MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Items used to calculate reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

  Three Months Ended
($ in 000’s except percentages) March 31,
2023 		March 31,
2023
(adjusted) 		March 31,
2022 		March 31,
2022
(adjusted)
         
Net income as stated 51,436   51,436   26,096   26,096  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,275   3,275   3,275   3,275  
Income tax impact of the above item (868 ) (868 ) (869 ) (869 )
Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax 53,843   53,843   28,502   28,502  
         
Impact of adjusting items1        
Other operating expenses        
Contract exit fee -   934   -   -  
Integration costs -   169   -   507  
Corporate development costs -   -   -   2,314  
Other loss (income) -   (1,983 ) -   17,525  
Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items -   (880 ) -   20,346  
Income tax impact of above adjusting items -   (30 ) -   (3,069 )
After-tax impact of adjusting items -   (910 ) -   17,277  
         
Adjusted net income 53,843   52,933   28,502   45,779  
         
Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4   X 4   X 4   X 4  
         
Average shareholders’ equity 885,896   885,896   770,614   770,614  
Average goodwill (180,923 ) (180,923 ) (180,923 ) (180,923 )
Average acquired intangible assets2 (107,529 ) (107,529 ) (120,629 ) (120,629 )
Average related deferred tax liabilities 28,495   28,495   31,967   31,967  
Divided by average tangible common equity 625,939   625,939   501,029   501,029  
         
Return on tangible common equity 34.4 % 33.8 % 22.8 % 36.5 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.
2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

easyhome Financial Revenue

easyhome financial revenue is a non-IFRS measure. It’s calculated as total company revenue less easyfinancial revenue and leasing revenue. The Company believes that easyhome financial revenue is an important measure of the performance of the easyhome segment. Items used to calculate easyhome financial revenue for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

($in 000’s)
 Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023 		March 31,
2022
Total company revenue 287,297   232,142  
Less: easyfinancial revenue (248,977 ) (194,610 )
Less: leasing revenue (27,148 ) (28,566 )
easyhome financial revenue 11,172   8,966  

Total Yield on Consumer Loans as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS ratio. See description in section “Portfolio Analysis” on page 16 of the Company’s MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Items used to calculate total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

  Three Months Ended
($ in 000’s except percentages) March 31,
2023 		March 31,
2022
     
Total Company revenue 287,297   232,142  
Less: Leasing revenue (27,148 ) (28,566 )
Financial revenue 260,149   203,576  
     
Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4   X 4  
     
Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 2,924,908   2,101,759  
     
Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable (annualized) 35.6 % 38.7 %

Net Principal Written and Percentage Net Principal Written to New Customers

Net principal written (Net loan advances) is a non-IFRS measure. See description in section “Portfolio Analysis” on page 16 of the Company’s MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Percentage of net loan advances issued to new customers is a non-IFRS ratio. It is calculated as loan originations to new customers divided by net principal written. The Company uses percentage of net loan advances issued to new customers, among other measures, to assess the operating performance of its lending business. Items used to calculate percentage of net loan advances issued to new customers for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

  Three Months Ended
($in 000’s except percentages) March 31,
2023 		March 31,
2022
     
Gross loan originations 615,619   476,542  
     
Loan originations to new customers 302,543   217,694  
     
Loan originations to existing customers 313,076   258,848  
Less: Proceeds applied to repay existing loans (162,954 ) (134,036 )
Net advance to existing customers 150,122   124,812  
     
Net principal written 452,665   342,506  
     
Percentage net advances to new customers 67 % 64 %

Net Debt to Net Capitalization

Net debt to net capitalization is a capital management measure. Refer to “Financial Condition” section on page 33 of the Company’s MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

Average Loan Book Per Branch

Average loan book per branch is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as gross consumer loans receivable held by easyfinancial branch locations divided by number of total easyfinancial branch locations.

Weighted Average Interest Rate

Weighted average interest rate is a supplementary financial measure. It Is calculated as the sum of individual loan balance multiplied by interest rate divided by gross consumer loans receivable.


Primary Logo

