Open Lending Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (the “Company” or “Open Lending”), an industry trailblazer in lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today reported financial results for its first quarter of 2023.



“First quarter results were ahead of our expectations and included the certification of 32,408 loans and total revenue of $38.4 million. We also reported net income of $12.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $21.2 million, ” said Keith Jezek, CEO of Open Lending. “In this challenging economic environment, we remain laser focused on further refining and optimizing our sales channels, enhancing our technology offering and attracting and retaining top talent. We feel that the challenges our industry faces will eventually subside and that we are well positioned to capture the pent-up demand when conditions improve.”

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Highlights

The Company facilitated 32,408 certified loans during the first quarter of 2023, compared to 43,944 certified loans in the first quarter of 2022

Total revenue was $38.4 million during the first quarter of 2023, compared to $50.1 million in the first quarter of 2022

Gross profit was $32.9 million during the first quarter of 2023, compared to $45.3 million in the first quarter of 2022

Net income was $12.5 million during the first quarter of 2023, compared to $23.2 million in the first quarter of 2022

Adjusted EBITDA was $21.2 million during the first quarter of 2023, compared to $33.8 million in the first quarter of 2022



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the financial table included at the end of this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Second Quarter 2023 Outlook

Based on trends into second quarter 2023, the Company is issuing guidance ranges as follows:

Total Certified Loans 29,000 - 33,000 Total Revenue $33 - $37 million Adjusted EBITDA $16 - $20 million

The guidance provided above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. While the financial guidance takes into account the continuing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic has been unprecedented and the future effect of the pandemic on the global economy and our financial results remains uncertain, and our actual results may differ materially. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call

Open Lending will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2023 financial results today at 5:00 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers (412) 317-6671; the conference ID is 22026749. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market trends, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on factors impacting the Company’s business, the Company’s new lender pipeline, consumer behavior and demand for automotive loans, as well as future financial performance under the heading “Second Quarter 2023 Outlook” above. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, market, political and business conditions; the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior; applicable taxes, inflation, supply chain disruptions including global hostilities and responses thereto, interest rates and the regulatory environment; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which Open Lending is, or may become a party; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corporation; other risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted operating cash flows internally in analyzing our financial results and believes these measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. In addition, these measures provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash items and certain non-recurring variable charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of property and equipment, and share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Contact:

ICR for Open Lending

Investors

openlending@icrinc.com





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 210,589 $ 204,450 Restricted cash 4,713 4,069 Accounts receivable, net 6,620 5,721 Current contract assets, net 41,711 54,429 Income tax receivable 6,530 9,714 Other current assets 1,832 2,361 Total current assets 271,995 280,744 Property and equipment, net 2,664 2,573 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 4,459 4,610 Contract assets, net 24,231 21,001 Deferred tax asset, net 63,907 65,128 Other assets 5,642 5,575 Total assets $ 372,898 $ 379,631 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 741 288 Accrued expenses 6,369 6,388 Current portion of debt 3,750 3,750 Third-party claims administration liability 4,713 4,055 Other current liabilities 1,173 626 Total current liabilities 16,746 15,107 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 142,829 143,683 Operating lease liabilities 3,930 4,082 Other liabilities 3,844 3,935 Total liabilities $ 167,349 $ 166,807 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares issued and 120,591,873 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and 128,198,185 shares issued and 123,646,059 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 1,282 1,282 Additional paid-in capital 500,530 499,625 Accumulated deficit (203,281 ) (215,819 ) Treasury stock at cost, 7,606,312 shares at March 31, 2023 and 4,552,126 at December 31, 2022 (92,982 ) (72,264 ) Total stockholders’ equity 205,549 212,824 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 372,898 $ 379,631





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue Profit share $ 18,602 $ 28,310 Program fees 17,301 19,726 Claims administration and other service fees 2,458 2,032 Total revenue 38,361 50,068 Cost of services 5,431 4,788 Gross profit 32,930 45,280 Operating expenses General and administrative 10,195 7,482 Selling and marketing 4,409 3,733 Research and development 1,230 1,823 Total operating expenses 15,834 13,038 Operating income 17,096 32,242 Interest expense (2,387 ) (803 ) Interest income 2,064 25 Income before income taxes 16,773 31,464 Income tax expense 4,235 8,310 Net income $ 12,538 $ 23,154 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.18 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 123,122,014 126,215,698 Diluted 123,424,322 126,216,197





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 12,538 $ 23,154 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 1,844 1,281 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 244 221 Amortization of debt issuance costs 101 83 Non-cash operating lease cost 151 141 Deferred income taxes 1,221 554 Changes in assets & liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (899 ) (1,535 ) Contract assets, net 9,488 5,504 Other current and non-current assets 515 3,066 Accounts payable 454 (1,090 ) Accrued expenses (19 ) 1,526 Income tax receivable, net 2,817 (745 ) Operating lease liabilities (135 ) (119 ) Third-party claims administration liability 658 (21 ) Other current and non-current liabilities 530 (88 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 29,508 31,932 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (36 ) (56 ) Capitalized software development costs (299 ) (130 ) Net cash used in investing activities (335 ) (186 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on term loans (938 ) (781 ) Shares repurchased (21,323 ) — Shares withheld for taxes related to restricted stock units (129 ) (39 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (22,390 ) (820 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,783 30,926 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 208,519 119,509 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 215,302 $ 150,435 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 2,537 $ 721 Income tax paid (refunded), net 197 8,501 Non-cash investing and financing: Share-based compensation for capitalized software development $ 11 $ — Capitalized software development costs accrued but not paid 20 —





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income $ 12,538 $ 23,154 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense 2,387 803 Income tax expense 4,235 8,310 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 244 221 Share-based compensation 1,844 1,281 Total adjustments 8,710 10,615 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,248 $ 33,769 Total revenue $ 38,361 $ 50,068 Adjusted EBITDA margin 55 % 67 % Adjusted operating cash flows (1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,248 $ 33,769 CAPEX (335 ) (186 ) Decrease (increase) in contract assets, net 9,488 5,504 Adjusted operating cash flows $ 30,401 $ 39,087

(1) Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.



